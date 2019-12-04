Log in
Regulators See Nonbank Mortgage Firms as Potential Risk to U.S. Financial System

12/04/2019 | 05:40pm EST

By Andrew Ackerman

WASHINGTON -- Financial regulators identified fast-growing mortgage lending companies as a potential source of instability in the U.S. financial system, while finding that overall risks are moderate.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, in a report set for release later Wednesday, highlights mortgage companies as a source of risk for the first time, Treasury officials said. The lenders aren't regulated as closely as banks.

Other financial risks identified in the report include historically high levels of borrowing by nonfinancial companies and the growth of digital assets such as bitcoin. The council, which includes representatives from the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury, is expected to stop short of recommending specific actions to curb potentially problematic activities.

Instead, the report generally recommends continued coordination among federal and state policy makers to address activities that could harm the financial system. The council was set to meet late Wednesday to vote to approve the report, Treasury officials told reporters at a briefing

Since the 2008 financial crisis, banks have pulled away from mass-market mortgages to focus on wealthier consumers. Nonbank lenders such as Quicken Loans Inc. and Freedom Mortgage have filled the void, representing the only route to homeownership for many first-time buyers and moderate-income families.

Postcrisis regulations curb banks and nonbank lenders alike from making the "liar loans" that wiped out many lenders and forced a wave of foreclosures during the crisis. What worries some industry participants is that little has changed about nonbank lenders' structure.

Their capital levels aren't as heavily regulated as banks, and they don't have deposits or other substantive business lines. Instead, they usually take short-term loans from banks to fund their lending. If the housing market sours, banks could cut off funding, which doomed some nonbanks in the last crisis. In that scenario, first-time buyers or borrowers with little savings would be the first to get locked out of the mortgage market.

Write to Andrew Ackerman at andrew.ackerman@wsj.com

