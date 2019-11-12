Log in
Regulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal: WSJ

11/12/2019 | 08:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outs a Google offcie near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California

A U.S. federal regulator has initiated an investigation into a cloud computing deal between Alphabet Inc's Google and Ascension Health which would give Google access to detailed health information of millions of patients, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services will look into the data collection to ensure the partnership is in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) which safeguards medical information, the Journal said https://on.wsj.com/2NGPPQX.

On Monday, Google said patient data "cannot and will not be combined with any Google consumer data."

Google did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

