Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Regulators should work together on certifying Boeing 737 MAX: IATA's de Juniac

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 08:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Regulators should work together in recertifying the grounded Boeing 737 MAX airliner instead of pursuing separate approval processes, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

"For us, it's a big, big, big mistake. Because we have built the safety of this industry on the single certification decision and the mutual recognition and it has worked very well," IATA boss Alexandre de Juniac told Reuters in an interview in Kuwait.

Some international regulators have said they plan to conduct they own checks and not simply follow the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) should it recertify the plane.

The U.S. FAA has traditionally taken the lead in certifying Boeing aircraft, but two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia involving the Boeing 737 MAX have sparked criticism of the FAA's oversight and its close links with the U.S. planemaker.

"If you want to restore the confidence ... we need to come back to this single, mutual recognition which has been so efficient," de Juniac.

Any changes to the certification process should be made jointly and transparently by regulators, he said.

Otherwise, he said there was a risk that discrepancies could emerge if regulators followed different procedures, making the process more complex, increasing costs, and potentially less safe because of the lack of unanimity.

Boeing’s top-selling jet was grounded in March following the two crashes which killed all 346 people aboard.

Boeing is updating flight control software at the center of both crashes. This must be approved by regulators before the plane can fly commercially again.

The planemaker has said it aims to return the 737 MAX to service by the end of 2019 after making software changes.

The MAX could return to service in Europe during the first quarter of 2020, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Monday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

By Ahmed Hagagy
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.71% 351.09 Delayed Quote.7.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pCanada posts C$978 million trade deficit in September
RE
01:47pTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Christine Lagarde’s first speech as head of ECB, US exits Paris climate agreement
01:46pZero tariff, zero quotas 'not enough', EU's Barnier tells UK
RE
01:46pCanada's Trade Deficit Narrowed In September
DJ
01:45pShell to buy French floating wind farm specialist
RE
01:42pCanada Monetary Reserves Rise $277 Million in October
DJ
01:41pECB'S De Cos calls for euro-wide fiscal mechanism instead of tapping Germany, Netherlands
RE
01:40pBANK OF BOTSWANA : Auction Results (November 5)
PU
01:40pBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : Bigger discounts boost demand
PU
01:40pWHEN DEEP FOUNDATION WORK GOES ELECTRIC : First application of global innovation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group