Regulatory Compliance Associates® Inc. Announces Erika Porcelli as Chief Executive Officer

11/25/2019 | 03:31pm EST

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulatory Compliance Associates® Inc. (RCA), a life sciences consultancy focused on quality, regulatory, and technical consulting, announces Erika Porcelli has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer.

"Bringing more than 20 years' experience in relationship building, Erika's focus for 2020 is centered on the customer experience," said Board Chairman, Mitch Januszewski. "Erika brings a wealth of experience and energy to the company. We are looking forward to Erika's client-focused leadership and the roll-out of client-centric initiatives in the new year."

"More than ever before, we will be focusing on building relationships and putting our clients first," said Porcelli. "We will be introducing new tools and processes to both streamline and deepen our client communications and ensure we're consistently delivering the greatest value." Having touched all aspects of RCA services, it's these relationship-driven interactions that Porcelli values most.

Prior to her role as CEO, Porcelli served as Senior Director of Business Development for RCA's northern U.S. territory and, most recently, Vice President of Client Relations. She brings her extensive knowledge in marketing programs, analysis and market research, marketing communications, and sales process opportunities, as well as in-depth knowledge of the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries.

Additionally, she has expertise in new business development, contract negotiation, and budget management. Porcelli is also the host of RCA's podcast, RCA Radio, which launched in June 2019.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regulatory-compliance-associates-inc-announces-erika-porcelli-as-chief-executive-officer-300964856.html

SOURCE Regulatory Compliance Associates Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
