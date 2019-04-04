Rehab4Life's Brand-New Program Gets Injured Employees Back to Work Faster, Safer, and Stronger

Rehab4Life Physical & Occupational Therapy and BTE are pleased to
announce Rehab4Life’s purchase of BTE’s PrimusRS. The PrimusRS is the
ultimate system for physical therapy, occupational therapy, and athletic
training. Rehab4Life’s clinical staff led by Roger Stroh, MPT will use
the PrimusRS to advance their practice of evidence-based therapy. “The
PrimusRS will allow myself and the staff to develop innovative
therapies, all with an eye toward achieving better outcomes for our
patients,” stated Roger.
Rehab4Life will also launch a new service offering with the support of
BTE – Advanced Worker Rehab, starting April 2019. Advanced Worker Rehab
is a continuum of care solution developed for employers who are
determined to help their employees maintain their physical health in the
workplace. The PrimusRS is the cornerstone of this
clinic-differentiating service offering. Advanced Worker Rehab marries
the PrimusRS’ ability to simulate a wide range of real-world tasks and
behaviors with the musculoskeletal and clinical expertise of
Rehab4Life’s physical therapists.
About Rehab4Life
Rehab4Life Physical & Occupational Therapy has been providing Physical
and Occupational Services to the greater Fargo-Moorhead area for 15
years. Their highly trained staff evaluate and treat neck/back pain,
pre- and post- surgical orthopedic conditions; neurological conditions
such as Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, spinal cord injuries
and Balance disorders; Jaw pain and dysfunction; Vertigo; and Athletic
injuries. They are now adding to their Occupational Health services
which already include Ergonomic Services, Functional Capacity
Evaluations, Job-site Assessments and Work Hardening/Conditioning.
Rehab4Life also provides consulting services and education to the public
on various topics to promote overall health and well-being.
About BTE
“BTE” is the international language for premiere physical evaluation,
early intervention, and therapeutic rehabilitation outcomes. From our
1979 birth in Baltimore, MD, we have expanded to our current
international nexus in over 35 countries, with well over 4,000 clinical
installations worldwide, dozens of Fortune 500 Workforce Solutions
clients, and boutique, expert support of clinical drug trials through
our Research Services arm.
