Reimagine Well : and Kids Kicking Cancer Partner on Innovative Platform for Patients and Families

08/18/2020 | 08:39am EDT

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Through an evidence-based innovative program that merges modern integrative medicine with traditional martial arts, Kids Kicking Cancer addresses the overwhelming needs of children with illness," said Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg, founder and global director for Kids Kicking Cancer. He adds, "We offer one-on-one training and group classes for both pediatric inpatients and outpatients in over fifty hospitals and institutions around the globe."

"We are thrilled to help this extraordinary organization expand their programs as broadly as possible," states Roger Holzberg, co-founder of Reimagine Well.

Together the two organizations are partnering to launch the Kids Kicking Cancer Infusionarium Platform, available to any pediatric hospital that would like to have the educational programs, immersive healing experiences, and live events as a part of what they offer to their patients and families as they undergo treatment. If your hospital would like access to the platform; contact us and we will find a way to make it available to you.

A patient and family version of the program is also available 24/7, to provide support whenever and wherever it's needed, over the course of the entire patient journey. Patients and families are able to use it on their smartphones, tablets, or home computers. If you, or someone you care about, would benefit from the Kids Kicking Cancer patient and family platform - click here to get started.

All services provided by Kids Kicking Cancer are at no cost to the children and their families.

About Reimagine Well
Reimagine Well provides a proprietary platform and programs designed for infusion therapy, assisted living, and more; and has compiled an extensive library of patient-directed immersive healing experiences and disease-specific 'Learn Guides' hosted by clinicians and medical experts. Roger Holzberg and Leonard Sender, MD, founded Reimagine Well. Sender is the Medical Director of the Hyundai Cancer Institute at CHOC Children's Hospital, Orange County, California. He is board certified in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and his primary interest is in immuno-oncology. Holzberg is the founder of My Bridge 4 Life, a former award-winning Disney Imagineer, the first (consulting) Creative Director of the National Cancer Institute and a 15-year cancer survivor.

About Kids Kicking Cancer
Kids Kicking Cancer's mission is to ease the pain of very sick children while empowering them to heal physically, spiritually and emotionally. Kids Kicking Cancer provides services in 92 facilities in 7 countries. Their vision is to lower the pain of one million children by 2025. All services provided by Kids Kicking Cancer are at no cost to the children and their families. Children 3 years & older, and their siblings, are eligible for the program.

Contacts:
Pam Carstens / (949) 793-8777 / 244589@email4pr.com
Cindy Cohen, MS, CCLS / (248) 864-8238 / 244589@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reimagine-well-and-kids-kicking-cancer-partner-on-innovative-platform-for-patients-and-families-301113763.html

SOURCE Reimagine Well


© PRNewswire 2020
