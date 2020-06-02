Reimbursable Advisory Services in Romania

At the request of the government, the World Bank launched its first RAS in Romania in 2010 to help tackle its main challenges of removing structural obstacles to the economy and ensuring that the benefits of prosperity reach all citizens - particularly the poor and vulnerable. The RAS program started with functional reviews (FR), which set the stage for Romania's structural reform program by highlighting major challenges to improve both the central and local public administration and meet EU standards and norms.

From 2011-2015, the Bank supported the Government in implementing selected actions derived from the FR and helped advance preparations for the 2014-20 programming period under its first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in January 2012. In January 2016, a second MoU was signed with the government to continue its partnership on modernizing the country's public administration and supporting structural reform. The ongoing RAS portfolio supports the implementation of strategies in priority sectors and improvements in key public administration functions.

By the end of 2019, the World Bank had delivered over 50advisory services in Romania and worked with over 30public institutions, covering education, social inclusion and poverty reduction, regional development, public administration improvements (including the prioritization of public investments, procurement), strategic planning and service delivery, climate change, and the digital agenda.

The current program of RAS is focused on priority areas for Romania's EU convergence, such as improved strategic planning and budgeting, evidence-based policymaking, protection of the vulnerable, education, social inclusion and poverty reduction, regional development, as well as an enhanced focus on implementation support, i.e. to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation capacity at central level. It also features a growing engagement to support municipalities including Bucharest, Constanta, Brasov, Cluj and several others.

