Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reimbursable Advisory Services in Romania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 08:11am EDT

At the request of the government, the World Bank launched its first RAS in Romania in 2010 to help tackle its main challenges of removing structural obstacles to the economy and ensuring that the benefits of prosperity reach all citizens - particularly the poor and vulnerable. The RAS program started with functional reviews (FR), which set the stage for Romania's structural reform program by highlighting major challenges to improve both the central and local public administration and meet EU standards and norms.

From 2011-2015, the Bank supported the Government in implementing selected actions derived from the FR and helped advance preparations for the 2014-20 programming period under its first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in January 2012. In January 2016, a second MoU was signed with the government to continue its partnership on modernizing the country's public administration and supporting structural reform. The ongoing RAS portfolio supports the implementation of strategies in priority sectors and improvements in key public administration functions.

By the end of 2019, the World Bank had delivered over 50advisory services in Romania and worked with over 30public institutions, covering education, social inclusion and poverty reduction, regional development, public administration improvements (including the prioritization of public investments, procurement), strategic planning and service delivery, climate change, and the digital agenda.

The current program of RAS is focused on priority areas for Romania's EU convergence, such as improved strategic planning and budgeting, evidence-based policymaking, protection of the vulnerable, education, social inclusion and poverty reduction, regional development, as well as an enhanced focus on implementation support, i.e. to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation capacity at central level. It also features a growing engagement to support municipalities including Bucharest, Constanta, Brasov, Cluj and several others.

VIEW THE FULL SIZE INFOGRAPHIC

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 12:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aMACY'S : After Floyd protests, NYC stores plundered despite curfew
AQ
08:23aANCHORAGE INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
08:23aMitch Gould and Nutritional International Products See America Reopening for Business
GL
08:22aHelix Technologies Unveils Industry's First Cultivation Business Intelligence Platform
GL
08:21aPETROKEMIJA DD : Decisions of the Company General Meeting - 6/2/2020
PU
08:21aCAD, MAS and ACRA Commence Joint Investigation into Hyflux
PU
08:20aImplenia is awarded major job to build new Stadtbahn line in Düsseldorf
TE
08:20aPEGASUS DEVELOPMENT AG : Pegasus present its new brand Pegastril - Nuevo
EQ
08:19aMENLO THERAPEUTICS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:19aSALLY TEXTILE MILLS : Board of directors meeting of Sally Textile Mills Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent Rival Sees $2.6 Billion Offering -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group