Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reinhart Intermediate Bond NextShares (RPIBC) to Close

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

After careful consideration, the Board of Trustees of Managed Portfolio Series (the “Trust”) has determined to close and liquidate the Reinhart Intermediate Bond NextShares (The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC: RPIBC) (the “Fund”), a series of the Trust, after determining the Fund does not have meaningful prospects for growth. Reinhart Partners, Inc. serves as the investment adviser to the Fund and recommended that the Board of Trustees close and liquidate the Fund. The closure and liquidation of the Fund are expected to take place on or about April 16, 2019 (the “Liquidation Date”).

Effective on or about March 15, 2019, the Fund will begin liquidating its portfolio assets. This will cause the Fund to increase its cash holdings and deviate from the investment objective and strategies stated in the Fund’s prospectus.

The Fund will no longer accept orders for new creation units after the close of business on the business day prior to the Liquidation Date, and trading in shares of the Fund will be halted prior to market open on the Liquidation Date. Prior to the Liquidation Date, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund’s shares during that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. These distributions are taxable events. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. In addition, these payments to shareholders will include accrued capital gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund’s net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund, if any. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate. Proceeds of the liquidation will be sent to shareholders promptly after the Liquidation Date.

For additional information, please call 1-855-774-3863.

All investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of the Fund are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1-855-774-3863 or visiting www.reinhartfunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Any tax or legal information provided is merely a summary of our understanding and interpretation of some of the current income tax regulations and it is not exhaustive. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. Neither the Fund nor any of its representatives may give legal or tax advice.

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC (777 E. Wisconsin Ave., 6th Floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202), which is not affiliated with the Fund’s investment adviser or any of its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:30pDigiMax Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence March 18, 2019
NE
03:29pGARMIN : Connect IQ Developer Summit 2019 Agenda
PU
03:23pQUALCOMM : Wins Patent Infringement Case Against Apple in San Diego
PR
03:21pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports 2018 Executive Compensation
DJ
03:19pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
PU
03:19pDISCOVERY : Partners with the explorer's club on special pegged to the 50th anniversary of apollo landing
PU
03:18pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:17pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:16pTOYOTA MOTOR : SoftBank, Toyota in talks to invest $1bn in Uber's self-driving unit - sources
AQ
03:15pBMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell push for e-cars
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal
5APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.