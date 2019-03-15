Reinhart Intermediate Bond NextShares (RPIBC) to Close

After careful consideration, the Board of Trustees of Managed Portfolio
Series (the “Trust”) has determined to close and liquidate the Reinhart
Intermediate Bond NextShares (The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC: RPIBC) (the
“Fund”), a series of the Trust, after determining the Fund does not have
meaningful prospects for growth. Reinhart Partners, Inc. serves as the
investment adviser to the Fund and recommended that the Board of
Trustees close and liquidate the Fund. The closure and liquidation of
the Fund are expected to take place on or about April 16, 2019 (the
“Liquidation Date”).
Effective on or about March 15, 2019, the Fund will begin liquidating
its portfolio assets. This will cause the Fund to increase its cash
holdings and deviate from the investment objective and strategies stated
in the Fund’s prospectus.
The Fund will no longer accept orders for new creation units after the
close of business on the business day prior to the Liquidation Date, and
trading in shares of the Fund will be halted prior to market open on the
Liquidation Date. Prior to the Liquidation Date, shareholders may only
be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no
assurance that there will be a market for the Fund’s shares during that
time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions.
On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and
distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. These
distributions are taxable events. Shareholders should contact their tax
advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation. In
addition, these payments to shareholders will include accrued capital
gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the
Fund’s net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund, if
any. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.
Proceeds of the liquidation will be sent to shareholders promptly after
the Liquidation Date.
For additional information, please call 1-855-774-3863.
All investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund
may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of the Fund are not
individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce
returns.
The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be
considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary
prospectus contain this and other important information about the
investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 1-855-774-3863 or
visiting www.reinhartfunds.com.
Read it carefully before investing.
Any tax or legal information provided is merely a summary of our
understanding and interpretation of some of the current income tax
regulations and it is not exhaustive. Investors must consult their tax
advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their
particular situation. Neither the Fund nor any of its representatives
may give legal or tax advice.
The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC (777 E. Wisconsin
Ave., 6th Floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202), which is
not affiliated with the Fund’s investment adviser or any of its
affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005469/en/