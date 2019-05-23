|
Rekor : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
05/23/2019 | 05:23pm EDT
SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING
Rekor Systems, Inc.
Form: 3
Date Filed: 2019-05-23
Corporate Issuer CIK: 1697851
-
Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0104
|
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
|
Estimated average burden hours
|
per response...
|
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
(Print or Type Responses)
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
Hen Eyal
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
Rekor Systems, Inc. [REKR]
|
|
|
|
|
|
05/15/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
5. If Amendment, Date Original
|
C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC., 14420
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
Filed(Month/Day/Year)
|
ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200
|
|
|
_____ Director
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
CFO
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line)
|
CHANTILLY, VA 20151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially
|
3. Ownership
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
Form: Direct (D) or
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|
|
|
SEC 1473 (7-02)
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
1. Title of Derivative Security
|
2. Date Exercisable
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities
|
4. Conversion or
|
5. Ownership Form
|
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
|
(Instr. 4)
|
and Expiration Date
|
Underlying Derivative Security
|
Exercise Price of
|
of Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
(Instr. 4)
|
Derivative Security
|
Security: Direct (D)
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of Shares
|
|
or Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Hen Eyal
C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.CFO 14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200
CHANTILLY, VA 20151
Signatures
|
/s/ Eyal Hen
|
|
05/23/2019
|
**
|
Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
No securities are beneficially owned
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0104
|
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
|
Estimated average burden hours
|
per response...
|
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
(Print or Type Responses)
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
Hen Eyal
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
Rekor Systems, Inc. [REKR]
|
|
|
|
|
|
05/15/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
5. If Amendment, Date Original
|
C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC., 14420
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
Filed(Month/Day/Year)
|
ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200
|
|
|
_____ Director
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
CFO
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line)
|
CHANTILLY, VA 20151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially
|
3. Ownership
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
Form: Direct (D) or
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|
|
|
SEC 1473 (7-02)
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
1. Title of Derivative Security
|
2. Date Exercisable
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities
|
4. Conversion or
|
5. Ownership Form
|
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
|
(Instr. 4)
|
and Expiration Date
|
Underlying Derivative Security
|
Exercise Price of
|
of Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
(Instr. 4)
|
Derivative Security
|
Security: Direct (D)
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of Shares
|
|
or Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Hen Eyal
C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.CFO 14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200
CHANTILLY, VA 20151
Signatures
|
/s/ Eyal Hen
|
|
05/23/2019
|
**
|
Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
No securities are beneficially owned
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.
Disclaimer
Rekor Systems Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 21:22:06 UTC
|
|