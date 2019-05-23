Rekor : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

Log in
0
05/23/2019

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Form: 3

Date Filed: 2019-05-23

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1697851

  • Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Hen Eyal

(Month/Day/Year)

Rekor Systems, Inc. [REKR]

05/15/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date Original

C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC., 14420

(Check all applicable)

Filed(Month/Day/Year)

ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

CFO

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable

Line)

CHANTILLY, VA 20151

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Owned

Form: Direct (D) or

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

SEC 1473 (7-02)

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4. Conversion or

5. Ownership Form

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Exercise Price of

of Derivative

Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative Security

Security: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Exercisable

Date

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer Other

Hen Eyal

C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.CFO 14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200

CHANTILLY, VA 20151

Signatures

/s/ Eyal Hen

05/23/2019

**

Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.

Rekor Systems Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019
