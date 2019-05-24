Rekor : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Hillman Rodney (Month/Day/Year) Rekor Systems, Inc. [REKR] 05/15/2019 (Last) (First) (Middle) 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer 5. If Amendment, Date Original C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC., 14420 (Check all applicable) Filed(Month/Day/Year) ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200 _____ Director _____ 10% Owner __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) (Street) COO 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line) CHANTILLY, VA 20151 _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4) Owned Form: Direct (D) or (Instr. 5) (Instr. 4) Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Common Stock 14,700 D Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. SEC 1473 (7-02)

(1) Common Employee Stock Option (right-to-buy) 05/08/2029 Stock 50,000 $ 0.8 D (2) Common Employee Stock Option (right-to-buy) 11/09/2027 Stock 45,000 $ 3.81 D Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other

Hillman Rodney

C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.COO 14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200

CHANTILLY, VA 20151

/s/ Rod Hillman 05/23/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

The options vest in three equal installments on the first (5/8/2020), second (5/8/2021), and third (5/8/2022) anniversaries of the grant date. The options vest in three equal installments on the first (11/9/2018), second (11/9/2019), and third (11/9/2020) anniversaries of the grant date.

