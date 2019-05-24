|
Rekor : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
05/24/2019 | 09:19pm EDT
SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING
Rekor Systems, Inc.
Form: 3
Date Filed: 2019-05-24
Corporate Issuer CIK: 1697851
-
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0104
|
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
|
Estimated average burden hours
|
per response...
|
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
(Print or Type Responses)
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
Hillman Rodney
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
Rekor Systems, Inc. [REKR]
|
|
|
|
|
|
05/15/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
5. If Amendment, Date Original
|
C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC., 14420
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
Filed(Month/Day/Year)
|
ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200
|
|
|
_____ Director
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
COO
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line)
|
CHANTILLY, VA 20151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially
|
3. Ownership
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
Form: Direct (D) or
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
14,700
|
|
D
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
|
|
|
SEC 1473 (7-02)
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
1. Title of Derivative Security
|
2. Date Exercisable and
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities
|
4. Conversion or
|
5. Ownership
|
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
|
(Instr. 4)
|
Expiration Date
|
Underlying Derivative Security
|
Exercise Price of
|
Form of Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Derivative Security
|
Security: Direct (D) (Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect (I)
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
Title
|
Amount or Number of
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
Exercisable Date
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Common
|
|
|
|
Employee Stock Option (right-to-buy)
|
05/08/2029 Stock
|
|
50,000
|
$ 0.8
|
D
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Common
|
|
|
|
Employee Stock Option (right-to-buy)
|
11/09/2027 Stock
|
|
45,000
|
$ 3.81
|
D
|
|
|
Reporting Owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
Relationships
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director 10% Owner Officer
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hillman Rodney
C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.COO 14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200
CHANTILLY, VA 20151
Signatures
|
/s/ Rod Hillman
|
|
05/23/2019
|
**
|
Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
-
The options vest in three equal installments on the first (5/8/2020), second (5/8/2021), and third (5/8/2022) anniversaries of the grant date.
-
The options vest in three equal installments on the first (11/9/2018), second (11/9/2019), and third (11/9/2020) anniversaries of the grant date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.
Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
|
Disclaimer
Rekor Systems Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2019 01:18:01 UTC
|
|