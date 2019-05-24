Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rekor : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Form: 3

Date Filed: 2019-05-24

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1697851

  • Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Hillman Rodney

(Month/Day/Year)

Rekor Systems, Inc. [REKR]

05/15/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date Original

C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC., 14420

(Check all applicable)

Filed(Month/Day/Year)

ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

COO

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable

Line)

CHANTILLY, VA 20151

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Owned

Form: Direct (D) or

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

14,700

D

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

SEC 1473 (7-02)

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4. Conversion or

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Exercise Price of

Form of Derivative

Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative Security

Security: Direct (D) (Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

(Instr. 5)

Exercisable Date

Shares

(1)

Common

Employee Stock Option (right-to-buy)

05/08/2029 Stock

50,000

$ 0.8

D

(2)

Common

Employee Stock Option (right-to-buy)

11/09/2027 Stock

45,000

$ 3.81

D

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

Hillman Rodney

C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.COO 14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200

CHANTILLY, VA 20151

Signatures

/s/ Rod Hillman

05/23/2019

**

Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
  1. The options vest in three equal installments on the first (5/8/2020), second (5/8/2021), and third (5/8/2022) anniversaries of the grant date.
  2. The options vest in three equal installments on the first (11/9/2018), second (11/9/2019), and third (11/9/2020) anniversaries of the grant date.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Hillman Rodney

(Month/Day/Year)

Rekor Systems, Inc. [REKR]

05/15/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date Original

C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC., 14420

(Check all applicable)

Filed(Month/Day/Year)

ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

COO

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable

Line)

CHANTILLY, VA 20151

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Owned

Form: Direct (D) or

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

14,700

D

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

SEC 1473 (7-02)

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4. Conversion or

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Exercise Price of

Form of Derivative

Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative Security

Security: Direct (D) (Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

(Instr. 5)

Exercisable Date

Shares

(1)

Common

Employee Stock Option (right-to-buy)

05/08/2029 Stock

50,000

$ 0.8

D

(2)

Common

Employee Stock Option (right-to-buy)

11/09/2027 Stock

45,000

$ 3.81

D

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

Hillman Rodney

C/O REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.COO 14420 ALBEMARLE POINT PLACE, SUITE 200

CHANTILLY, VA 20151

Signatures

/s/ Rod Hillman

05/23/2019

**

Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
  1. The options vest in three equal installments on the first (5/8/2020), second (5/8/2021), and third (5/8/2022) anniversaries of the grant date.
  2. The options vest in three equal installments on the first (11/9/2018), second (11/9/2019), and third (11/9/2020) anniversaries of the grant date.

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Rekor Systems Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2019 01:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:06pWESTJET AIRLINES : guests now boarding for beautiful Barcelona
AQ
10:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL)
BU
10:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Investors (FND)
BU
09:32pIGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS : Announces Closing of Previously Announced Subscription Receipt Financing for Gross Proceeds of $25,800,000
AQ
09:30pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Verint Systems Inc. Investors (VRNT)
BU
09:19pREKOR : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
PU
09:08pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Mexico tax plan for riding hailing firms may soon be mandatory - Cabify
RE
09:01pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank continues its support of the SickKids-Caribbean Initiative with a new $1 million donation
AQ
08:55pGOPHER PROTOCOL : Issues Statement About Recent Stock Trading Activity – Notice to the Public to Rely on Information only Provided by the Company
AQ
08:47pGOPHER PROTOCOL : Issues Statement Pertaining to Affiliate Status of Third Party Institutional Investor
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : facial recognition ban won just 2% of shareholder vote
2RUMBLEON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
3ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : ADAMAS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $5..
4JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP : JACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership ZACCARO JOANNE CA..
5VERINT SYSTEMS INC. : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Verint Systems..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About