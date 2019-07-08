Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rekor : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING

Rekor Systems, Inc.

Form: 3

Date Filed: 2019-07-08

Corporate Issuer CIK: 1697851

  • Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Croxton Steven D

(Month/Day/Year)

Rekor Systems, Inc. [REKR]

06/19/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date Original

7172 COLUMBIA GATEWAY DRIVE, SUITE

(Check all applicable)

Filed(Month/Day/Year)

400

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable

Line)

COLUMBIA, MD 21046

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Owned

Form: Direct (D) or

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

SEC 1473 (7-02)

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4. Conversion or

5. Ownership Form

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Exercise Price of

of Derivative

Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative Security

Security: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Exercisable

Date

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer Other

Croxton Steven D

7172 COLUMBIA GATEWAY DRIVE X SUITE 400

COLUMBIA, MD 21046

Signatures

/s/ Steven D. Croxton

07/08/2019

**

Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Estimated average burden hours

per response...

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

(Print or Type Responses)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Croxton Steven D

(Month/Day/Year)

Rekor Systems, Inc. [REKR]

06/19/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date Original

7172 COLUMBIA GATEWAY DRIVE, SUITE

(Check all applicable)

Filed(Month/Day/Year)

400

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable

Line)

COLUMBIA, MD 21046

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Owned

Form: Direct (D) or

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

SEC 1473 (7-02)

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4. Conversion or

5. Ownership Form

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Exercise Price of

of Derivative

Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative Security

Security: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Exercisable

Date

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer Other

Croxton Steven D

7172 COLUMBIA GATEWAY DRIVE X SUITE 400

COLUMBIA, MD 21046

Signatures

/s/ Steven D. Croxton

07/08/2019

**

Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Explanation of Responses:

No securities are beneficially owned

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

EDGAR Stream is a copyright of Issuer Direct Corporation, all rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Rekor Systems Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 21:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:25pELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Share of $19.01 as of June 30, 2019
BU
06:23pSPS COMMERCE : Certifies EDI Solution for Acumatica 2019 R1
PU
06:22pWeissLaw LLP Investigates OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
PR
06:22pUSA TRUCK : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 25, 2019
BU
06:21pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSmart, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – PSMT
GL
06:21pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Livent Corporation - LTHM
GL
06:20pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Frederick County Bancorp, Inc.
PR
06:19pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
PR
06:18pVECTOR : welcomes clean vehicle action plan
PU
06:18pMICROSOFT : Azure Data Box Heavy now generally available
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Big axe falls as Deutsche Bank to lay off 18,000 in $8.3 billion 'reinvention'
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
4ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PriceSma..
5APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS : July 8, 2019 - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq L..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About