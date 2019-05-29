Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rekor : Launches Numerus(TM) For Electronic Tolling Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 08:39am EDT
Rekor Systems Launches Numerus(TM) For Electronic Tolling Industry May 29, 2019
Since Release

$0.9234

0.0000

0.00%

Cloud Based Solution Delivers Vast Savings On Vehicle Recognition Transactions At Less than 75 Cents Per 1,000 -- With Greater Than 99 Percent Accuracy

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ('Rekor'), a leading provider of innovative vehicle recognition systems, announced today the launch of NUMERUS, its cloud-based solution designed to reduce costs and increase efficiencies for the electronic toll collecting ('ETC') industry. Numerus easy to implement cloud-based solution costs less than 75 cents per thousand for greater than 5 million transactions per month. Beyond reading a license plate with industry leading accuracy, NUMERUS provides unique two-part authentication by instantly identifying the vehicle's make, model, color and body type along with the license plate read. NUMERUS'machine learning enabled softwarerecognizes license plates from all 50 U.S. states, in addition to plates from more than 70 countries around the globe on six continents.

According to KPMG's Tolling Benchmarking study, owners and operators of toll facilities have two levers for improving operating results: increase revenues or decrease costs. However, the vast majority of respondents to their comprehensive tolling industry study say they have little to no flexibility in driving new revenue by adjusting toll rates. As a result, many are now focusing on the cost side of the equation, where new collection and back office technologies are creating opportunities as well as challenges.

NUMERUS is a cost-effective solution for tolling created through customer engagement research and development. Uses for this product also extend to other applications that require superior accuracy, volume and speed, such as customer loyalty, congestion pricing and variable speed monitoring, where cost and ease of integration are major factors.

'Our disruptive pricing combined with industry-leading license plate reading accuracy is a game changer for the global ETC industry,' said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO of Rekor. 'We offer a simple and scalable cloud-based product that can easily integrate with virtually any single or interoperable tolling system. On average, traditional technology can cost toll operators upwards of $290 per thousand transactions, with vehicle mounted identification tags, such as EZ-PASS comprising a substantial portion of these costs. By supplementing these existing technologies with NUMERUS, tolling authorities can realize vast economies and significantly increase their bottom line. The cost efficiencies are staggering.'

To learn more about the NUMERUS electronic tolling solution from Rekor, please visit our website.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed (REKR) Delaware company, is the parent of Maryland-based Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. Our smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions are disrupting major industries in over 60 countries across the globe, including security and surveillance, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams images and transform them into extract actionable information for our clients. Our machine learning enabled software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices. Rekor provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by its innovative OpenALPR software, which dramatically improves the accuracy of license plate reads and can also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. Rekor's solutions include mobile and fixed license plate readers, 'Move Over' law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, and red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement and citation management. Rekor's solutions help to protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and manage complex supply chain logistics. Our systems can dramatically reduce the cost of collecting tolls on major highways or manage congestion in the bumper-to-bumper traffic of large cities, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size of the market for global ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'may,' 'should,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'could,' 'intends,' 'target,' 'projects,' 'contemplates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' or 'continue,' by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Matthew Bretzius
FischTank Marketing and PR
matt@fischtankpr.com

Investor Contact:

Charles Degliomini
Rekor Systems, Inc.
ir@rekorsystems.com

1. KPMG Toll Benchmarking Study - 2015

2. Ibid page 22

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/546847/Rekor-Systems-Launches-NumerusTM-For-Electronic-Tolling-Industry

News powered by iR Direct - Copyright © 2019 Issuer Direct Corporation.

All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Rekor Systems Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 12:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:56aMEDICAL INFORMATICS ENGINEERING : Announces Regulatory Settlements With OCR, State AGs
BU
08:56aENI : Buys Rights in Three New Exploration Licenses in Mozambique
DJ
08:56aTHE HARTFORD : Partners With Mimecast To Help Businesses Reduce The Risk Of A Cyber Incident
BU
08:55aNamibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws
RE
08:54aPRADA S P A : 2018 Social Responsibility Report
PU
08:54aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
PU
08:54aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Spartan Motors Secures Vehicle Assembly Contract With Grande West Transportation Group; Terms Not Disclosed
PU
08:54aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
08:54aCISCO : Making 5G a winning experience for service providers
PU
08:54aVA-Q-TEC : Successful Annual General Meeting for the first time at the new Würzburg site
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
3British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
4ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
5GOMSPACE GROUP AB : GOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its quarterly results for the first quart..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About