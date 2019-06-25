Rekor : Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Bid Price Rule

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ('Rekor' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of innovative vehicle recognition systems, today announced that Nasdaq has determined that the Company has regained compliance with its Bid Price Rule, and that this matter is now closed. The Nasdaq determination is based on the closing bid price of the Company's common stock being at $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days.

'We are happy to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price listing requirement,' said Robert A. Berman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rekor. 'We understand how important it is for our customers, stockholders, and the Company to retain our status on Nasdaq, and it is an important element of our ongoing efforts to improve stockholder value,' added Mr. Berman.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed (REKR) Delaware company, is the parent of Maryland-based Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. Our smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions are disrupting major industries in over 60 countries across the globe, including security and surveillance, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams images and transform them into extract actionable information for our clients. Our machine learning enabled software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices. Rekor provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by its innovative OpenALPR software, which dramatically improves the accuracy of license plate reads and can also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. Rekor's solutions include mobile and fixed license plate readers, 'Move Over' law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, and red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement and citation management. Rekor's solutions help to protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and manage complex supply chain logistics. Our systems can dramatically reduce the cost of collecting tolls on major highways or manage congestion in the bumper-to-bumper traffic of large cities, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size of the market for global ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'may,' 'should,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'could,' 'intends,' 'target,' 'projects,' 'contemplates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' or 'continue,' by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Matthew Bretzius

FischTank Marketing and PR

matt@fischtankpr.com

Investor Contact:

Charles Degliomini

Rekor Systems, Inc.

ir@rekorsystems.com

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: