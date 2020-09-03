Log in
RelSup － Reliable Supplements That You Can Trust - Now on Sale at VitaBeauti.com

09/03/2020

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelSup’s proprietary nutritional supplements for the liver, digestion, metabolic health, and lactose intolerance are now available at vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness website.

RelSup － short for reliable supplements you can trust － announced earlier this year it would expand its retail distribution network to make its dietary supplements available throughout the United States.

“We are excited to hear that vitabeauti.com has decided to promote our supplements,” said Steven Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor for these supplements. “Our parent company developed high-quality proprietary formulas with ingredients that make RelSup products stand apart from competitors on the market.”

The nutritional supplements now available on vitabeauti.com are:

  • Supracol, which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine.
  • Artizak, which provides strong support for liver, gall bladder, and digestive function, and helps promote metabolic health. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. Artizak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.
  • Lactacol, contains an enzyme, lactase, which aids in the digestion of dairy products.
  • Hepazak, which was developed to support liver health by providing unique ingredients that promote liver injury protection, contains a potent antioxidant, reduces acidosis, and aids in the elimination of dyspeptic disorders. Hepazak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

RelSup decided to introduce these four supplements because millions of people suffer from ailments that these products target.

Berens said RelSup plans to continue adding retail outlets that will offer its supplements.

“As a health and wellness company, we want to give people a better quality of life,” Berens said. “Adding Lactacol, Supracol, HEPAzak, and Artizak to your health regimen is a great way to reward your body. We want you to live the best life you can, which is why we developed RelSup nutritional supplements.

Andrew Polin
Nutritional Products International
561-544-0719
apolin@inhealthmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
