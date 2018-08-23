Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Pipeline Insight, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) - Pipeline Insight, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) - Pipeline Insight, 2018' report offers comprehensive Insight of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) development.

Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.

The report assesses the active Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) pipeline products by developmental stage, product type, molecule type, and administration route.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Overview

3. Pipeline Therapeutics

An Overview of Pipeline Products for Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

4. Comparative Analysis

5. Products in Clinical Stage

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

6. Products in Pre-Clinical and Discovery Stage

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

7. Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

8. Inactive Products

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Companies Mentioned

4SC AG

AbbVie Inc

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences

Hutchison MediPharma Limited

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

