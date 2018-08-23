Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Pipeline Insight, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Relapsed
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) - Pipeline Insight, 2018"
'Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) - Pipeline Insight, 2018'
report offers comprehensive Insight of the pipeline (under development)
therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Relapsed Chronic
Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) development.
Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product
profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product
development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical
studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants,
technologies and patent details.
The report assesses the active Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
(CLL) pipeline products by developmental stage, product type, molecule
type, and administration route.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Overview
3. Pipeline Therapeutics
-
An Overview of Pipeline Products for Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic
Leukemia (CLL)
4. Comparative Analysis
5. Products in Clinical Stage
-
Product Description
-
Research and Development
-
Product Development Activities
6. Products in Pre-Clinical and Discovery Stage
-
Product Description
-
Research and Development
-
Product Development Activities
7. Therapeutic Assessment
-
Assessment by Route of Administration
-
Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
-
Assessment by Molecule Type
-
Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
8. Inactive Products
-
Product Description
-
Research and Development
-
Product Development Activities
Companies Mentioned
-
4SC AG
-
AbbVie Inc
-
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
-
Astellas Pharma Inc.
-
Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc
-
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
-
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
-
Celgene Corporation
-
Cellular Biomedicine Group
-
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
-
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
-
Gilead Sciences
-
Hutchison MediPharma Limited
-
ImmunoGen
-
Immunomedics
