Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Pipeline Insight, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/23/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

The "Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) - Pipeline Insight, 2018" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) - Pipeline Insight, 2018' report offers comprehensive Insight of the pipeline (under development) therapeutics scenario and growth prospects across Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) development.

Pipeline therapeutics development coverage provides descriptive product profiles including (but not limited to) drug description, product development and R&D activities encompassing clinical and pre-clinical studies, designations, collaborations, licensing deals, grants, technologies and patent details.

The report assesses the active Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) pipeline products by developmental stage, product type, molecule type, and administration route.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Overview

3. Pipeline Therapeutics

  • An Overview of Pipeline Products for Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

4. Comparative Analysis

5. Products in Clinical Stage

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

6. Products in Pre-Clinical and Discovery Stage

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

7. Therapeutic Assessment

  • Assessment by Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
  • Assessment by Molecule Type
  • Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

8. Inactive Products

  • Product Description
  • Research and Development
  • Product Development Activities

Companies Mentioned

  • 4SC AG
  • AbbVie Inc
  • Aptevo Therapeutics Inc
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Cellular Biomedicine Group
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Gilead Sciences
  • Hutchison MediPharma Limited
  • ImmunoGen
  • Immunomedics

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q9wrc8/relapsed_chronic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
