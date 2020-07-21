Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Relation Insurance Enters South Carolina Marketplace With Addition of Theodore & Associates Insurance Agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Relation Insurance Services (“Relation”), a privately owned insurance brokerage that offers property and casualty, risk management, employee benefits, and TPA-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States, announced today it has acquired the assets of Theodore & Associates Insurance Agency (“Theodore”), a privately owned insurance brokerage headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina with an additional office in Summerville, SC. Theodore will retain its name and operate as Theodore & Associates, a Relation company. Drew Theodore will remain with the company as the head of South Carolina for Relation, and his son, Nick Theodore, will manage the operations of Theodore & Associates. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984 by Drew Theodore, Theodore offers property and casualty and employee benefits solutions for commercial and personal clients and has established itself as a premier independent insurance brokerage firm throughout South Carolina. The acquisition expands Relation’s geographic footprint into South Carolina and will further enhance Theodore’s product offering and risk management capabilities for its clients.

“This expansion into South Carolina builds on our significant presence in North Carolina and we are thrilled to partner with such a high-quality firm like Theodore & Associates,” said Joe Tatum, CEO of Relation. “Drew and his team will be pivotal to our growth as we look to continue our expansion throughout the state.”

“Joining Relation is an exciting step for our firm and our clients,” said Drew Theodore, President of Theodore & Associates. “Relation shares our commitment to client service while providing our agency with more services to offer to our clients, and we are ideally poised with this partnership for continued growth and success throughout South Carolina.”

Relation was formed in 2007 and is one of the nation’s leading independent insurance agencies. For more information on partnering with Relation, visit www.relationinsurance.com/about-us/mergers-and-acquisitions/.

About Relation Insurance Services

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 40 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has over 500 employees in more than 35 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation owned by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit: www.relationinsurance.com for more information.

About Theodore & Associates Insurance Agency

Theodore & Associates Insurance Agency is a full-service insurance brokerage firm headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina. Theodore provides a full suite of property, casualty and employee benefits products and services to commercial and personal clients.

Visit: www.theodoreinsurance.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aUBS AG : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
08:18aFRESENIUS SE : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08:18aWHITEHORSE FINANCE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:18aSTMICRO : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08:18aGENPREX : National Institutes of Health (NIH) Awards Research Grant of $2.59 Million to University of Pittsburgh for Diabetes Gene Therapy Technology Licensed by Genprex
BU
08:18aCRN Recognizes Clear Skye on 2020 Emerging Vendors List
BU
08:17aTOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove factory raided, no evidence of forced labour found - HR ministry
RE
08:17aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : ABA-FHFA Proposes 2021 Houses Goals for Fannie, Freddie
AQ
08:17aFRAPORT AG : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08:16aEBAY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group