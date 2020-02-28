Relativity Space : Secures New Headquarters Facility in the Heart of Southern California's Next-Generation Aerospace Community

Autonomous Factory Will Produce World’s First 3D Printed Rocket In Long Beach

Relativity Space, the first company to utilize additive manufacturing and robotics to build an entire launch vehicle, today announced that it has secured a new headquarters in Long Beach, California. Located at 3500 E Burnett, Long Beach, the 120,000 sq. ft. space will house both the company’s business operations and an unprecedented manufacturing facility. Relativity integrates machine learning, software, and robotics with metal additive manufacturing technology and will produce Terran 1, the world’s first 3D printed rocket, at the Long Beach facility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005111/en/

Rendering of Relativity's autonomous rocket factory in Long Beach, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Relativity is disrupting nearly sixty years of prior aerospace technology by building a new manufacturing platform using robotics, 3D printing, and AI. With no fixed tooling, Relativity has enabled a massive part count and risk reduction, increased iteration speed and created an entirely new value chain,” said Tim Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Relativity Space. “I’m confident our autonomous factory will become the future technology stack for the entire aerospace industry.”

Relativity has already begun migrating staff to its new headquarters, and is transitioning its patented additive manufacturing infrastructure as it builds out the first-ever autonomous rocket factory. The factory will house all production for Terran 1, the Aeon engine assembly, as well as integrated software, avionics and materials development labs. The new facility enables production of the entire Terran 1 rocket, including an enlarged fairing, now accommodating double the payload volume. The combination of agile manufacturing and payload capacity makes Relativity the most competitive launch provider in its class, meeting the growing demands of the expanding satellite market.

“The space economy continues its growth in Long Beach with the addition of Relatively,” shared Long Beach Mayor, Dr. Robert Garcia, “3D printing is groundbreaking for new jobs and new technologies in the space sector.”

“Long Beach has an extensive history as a leader in aerospace and aviation, and now we are at the forefront of the space economy,” said California Senator Lena Gonzalez. “We are excited to welcome Relativity to our ever-growing community of innovative tech companies.”

“I am proud to welcome Relativity to our community and wish them success as they go higher, further and faster to the stars,” said 70th District Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell. “The aerospace industry is undergoing an economic resurgence in Long Beach, providing the prospects of good paying jobs and further opening up the bounds of space for research.”

The new headquarters and factory mark another milestone in Relativity’s steady execution towards its first launch. Relativity recently closed a $140 million funding round led by Bond and Tribe Capital, and has already secured a launch site Right of Entry at Cape Canaveral Launch Complex-16, an exclusive-use Commercial Space Launch Act (CSLA) agreement for NASA test sites, including E4 at the NASA Stennis Space Center, and a 20-year exclusive use lease for a 220,000 square feet factory also at the NASA Stennis Space Center. The Long Beach facility was constructed and is managed by Pacific Industrial.

About Relativity

Relativity is the first autonomous rocket factory and launch services leader for satellite constellations. The company’s vision is to build the future of humanity in space -- starting with rockets. Disrupting 60 years of aerospace technology, Relativity’s platform vertically integrates intelligent robotics and 3D autonomous manufacturing technology to build the world’s first entirely 3D printed rocket, Terran 1. Terran 1 has 100x lower part count than traditional rockets, a radically simple supply chain, and will be built from raw material to flight in less than 60 days with unparalleled iteration speed. Relativity deploys and resupplies satellite constellations with industry-defining lead time, flexibility, and cost, better connecting and securing our planet.

Relativity is backed by leading investors including Bond, Tribe Capital, Playground Global, Y Combinator, Social Capital, Phillip Spector formerly of Intelsat, and Mark Cuban. For more information, please visit https://www.relativityspace.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005111/en/