Relativity : Wins Direct Contract for Launch Site at Cape Canaveral from the U.S. Air Force

The autonomous rocket factory becomes the first venture-backed company
to be granted an agreement for historic Launch Complex 16 from the U.S.
Air Force
Relativity,
the world’s first autonomous rocket factory and launch services leader,
today announced that it has been granted a Statement of Capability for
its own rocket launch facilities at Launch Complex 16 (LC-16) at Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida by The 45th Space Wing of the
United States Air Force. The Statement of Capability signifies the U.S.
Air Force’s formal acceptance of Relativity for launch operations in
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. This is the first and only direct
agreement the U.S. Air Force has completed with a venture-backed orbital
launch company at LC-16, and includes on-site vehicle integration and
payload processing, with the opportunity to extend to an exclusive
20-year term. Relativity joins SpaceX, ULA, and Blue Origin as only the
4th company with a major operational orbital launch site at Cape
Canaveral.
The LC-16 launch facility was historically used for Titan missile
launches, the Apollo moon program, the Gemini program, and Pershing
missile launches. Launch infrastructure is in limited supply, and LC-16
is one of the few major launch facilities still available at Cape
Canaveral. LC-16 is capable of supporting Relativity’s rocket, Terran 1,
the first and only fully 3D printed rocket in the world, as well as the
company’s future expansions in payload capacity, and comes with
substantial existing infrastructure and operational history.
Additionally, Relativity has hired a team made up of former senior
leadership personnel from top space companies, who have executed over
158 successful launches at Cape Canaveral. This combination will enable
Relativity to more quickly build and operate a rocket launch facility.
“We are honored to win this significant support from the U.S. Air Force
and join a select group of private space companies in conducting
launches at Cape Canaveral,” says Tim Ellis, CEO of Relativity. “Having
the rare path toward an exclusive-use agreement at LC-16 ensures our
satellite customers will have access to far more schedule certainty, and
enables us to execute more frequent launches.”
“With LC-16’s historic and operational legacy of rocket launches and the
experienced team we’ve built, we look forward to working with The 45th
Space Wing of the U.S. Air Force to develop a modern launch facility
that supports Terran 1 launch operations,” says Chris Newton, Principal
Launch Engineer at Relativity.
“We were impressed with Relativity’s seasoned team and its innovative
approach to space technology and we look forward to working with them as
they continue the process to launch the Terran 1 vehicle from Cape
Canaveral Air Force Station,” stated Thomas Eye, Director of Plans &
Programs for The 45th Space Wing of the U.S. Air Force.
Relativity is on track to conduct its first full orbital launch by the
end of 2020, and continues to grow a customer manifest of both
commercial and government payloads. This agreement further solidifies
the company’s leadership in the industry and represents yet another
public-private partnership milestone that the company has secured with
the United States Government, adding to its portfolio of major
infrastructure partnerships including a 20-year exclusive-use agreement
at the NASA Stennis Space Center E4 test complex, and a NASA ACO test
award.
About Relativity
Relativity is
the first autonomous rocket factory and launch services leader for
satellite constellations. The company’s vision is to build the future of
humanity in space--starting with rockets. Relativity’s platform
vertically integrates intelligent robotics and 3D autonomous
manufacturing technology to build the world’s first entirely 3D printed
rocket, Terran 1. Terran 1 has 100x lower part count than traditional
rockets, a radically simple supply chain, and is built from raw material
to flight in less than 60 days with unparalleled iteration speed.
Relativity deploys and resupplies satellite constellations with
industry-defining lead time, flexibility, and cost, better connecting
and securing our planet.
Relativity is backed by leading investors including Playground Global, Y
Combinator, Social Capital, Phillip Spector formerly of Intelsat, and
Mark Cuban. For more information, please visit https://www.relativityspace.com.
