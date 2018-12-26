Relevium Technologies : Provides Corporate Update

6BX

Transaction with CK Properties and its brand Cannakids

In order to comply with TSX Venture Exchange policies regarding investments into US based Cannabis assets, Relevium Technologies would like to announce that it has renegotiated and restructured the transaction as announced on October 16, 2018. In the original transaction, the Company announced that it would acquire an initial twenty five percent (25%) of the outstanding shares in CK Properties and its brand CannaKids and will concurrently obtain the Canadian exclusive rights for a total consideration of USD$2.7 million.

Under the renegotiated agreement, Relevium will no longer acquire an equity interest into CK Properties and instead has negotiated the purchase of an exclusive license for the IP, including formulations, SOPs and data for pediatric applications in Canada. Under the renegotiated transaction Relevium's investment will total $US1.1 Million including $US800,000 in shares at Canadian $0.14 per share and US$300,000 in cash. The licensing agreement for the Canadian rights to CK Properties and CannaKids IP will include a Royalty on sales of 13%, which effectively reduces the cash component of the transaction.

The Company expects to close the transaction immediately upon approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

'We are excited to move forward to close on this licensing agreement, which will be central to the development of Biocannabix Health, our biopharma subsidiary' stated Aurelio Useche, CEO.

Convertible Note Financing

Relevium is pleased to announce a private placement totalling $2,352,971 of principal amount discounted notes for net proceeds of $2 Million. The $2 Million is convertible into a total of 12,333,334 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share. The notes carry an interest based upon the 12-Month U.S. Dollar LIBOR Interest Rate plus 8 percent per annum and will mature 24 months after issue. The first million, originally structured as a simple loan in the Company's yearly and quarterly financial statements, will be rolled into this issue and an additional million will be delivered upon closing. The Company will also issue an aggregate of 9,500,000 common share purchase warrants giving the holders the ability to purchase 9,500,000 shares at $0.15 for a period of two years. The closing of the private placement is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

'We are pleased with the ongoing support, commitment and trust demonstrated by our long-term investors and we look forward to continue to move the business strategic agenda ahead' stated Aurelio Useche, CEO.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly-traded company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operations of brands and businesses in the Health and Wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries: