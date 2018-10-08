Reliable One Resources Announces Purchase of Ohio Disposal Well Facility

Athens, TX, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reliable One Resources, Inc., a provider of innovative water disposal and water recycling services, today announced the purchase of an existing, operating, water disposal and injection facility in Athens County, Ohio, a key milestone in the company’s strategy to collect and treat produced and flowback water for oil and gas operators throughout the United States. The purchase was made by Reliable One’s wholly-owned Reliable Enterprises, Inc. subsidiary, which does business in the state as Reliable Enterprises Ohio, Inc.



The Athens County facility has current contracts with oil and gas producers and water haulers in the Marcellus Shale region. As a result, an existing supply of water is already committed to the site, and operations at the facility will be maintained throughout the ownership change. Existing management has agreed to stay on to ensure a seamless transition with uninterrupted operations at the site.

The location of the facility is considered ideal due to its proximity to operators in the Marcellus Shale as well as those in the Utica Shale and adjoining oil and gas producing areas.

Near-term plans for the facility include expanding water storage with the installation of additional tanks, which is projected to increase capacity by 30%, followed by the drilling of a second well that will allow for even faster processing of incoming water supplies. The company’s broader operational plan includes securing larger amounts of produced and flowback water for delivery to the Athens County facility as well as for processing at Reliable One’s future water recycling facility in the Marcellus region.

To that end, Reliable One also expects to complete the pending purchase of multiple trucking companies that currently haul produced and flowback water from Marcellus-area oil and gas operations.

Reliable One’s water recycling services have become more relevant as media reports and studies have focused on the massive volumes of oil and gas wastewater produced in areas like the Marcellus Shale and the Permian Basin in Texas. Beyond the current volumes of water already committed to the Ohio site, virtually all oil and gas operators are seeking locations and methods to dispose of their produced and flowback water. The company’s plan is to acquire and develop regional water mitigation solutions for oil and gas operators, as well as other businesses and industries, throughout the United States.

“The acquisition of this disposal and injection well facility is an important milestone for Reliable One, and we look forward to serving the needs of oil and gas operators in the region,” said Kenneth Wiedrich, President of Reliable One Resources, Inc. “Even as we focus on the successful operation of this disposal and injection facility, Reliable One will concurrently work to implement its urgently-needed water recycling solutions in the Marcellus Shale in order to make a significant impact in cleaning up the area’s produced and flowback water.”

About the Company

Reliable One Resources was established to meet the urgent and rapidly growing need for innovative water treatment processes, including oil/water separation and desalination, for a wide variety of potential customers, including industrial (oil and gas, mining, and agriculture) and municipal. The company is currently planning the development of initial water treatment facilities in the U.S., including joint ventures and similar partnerships.





