Reliance Worldwide Corporation Selects Ammunition as Lead Agency

Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC), the global market leader and
manufacturer of water delivery, control and optimization systems, has
named Ammunition, an Atlanta-based digital agency, its lead agency for
their SharkBite® and John Guest® brands in North
America.
“We are thrilled to be serving two of RWC’s flagship brands in SharkBite
and John Guest,” says Jeremy Heilpern, President & CEO of Ammunition.
“RWC has a rich heritage of innovation and market leadership that’s
driven by trusted brands like SharkBite and John Guest. We couldn’t be
more excited about the expanding relationship we’re building, and the
opportunity to tell their story and build their business.”
As part of its expanded relationship with RWC, Ammunition will lead the
campaign development, digital media strategy, and CRM implementation.
The work will include automating the lead generation process and
providing media support to drive retail and wholesale traffic. They will
also lead the coordination and delivery of marketing services by RWC’s
partner agencies.
“We’re excited about our ongoing and expanding relationship with
Ammunition. The insight they bring on the building industry, and the
partnership we’re building together, is critical to building our
business,” says Chris Carrier, Marketing Director at Reliance Worldwide
Corporation.
About Ammunition
Ammunition is a full-service digital agency focused on the building
industry. They partner with brands to drive business with leading-edge
digital strategy, personalized CRM, break-through creative, and
everything in between. For more information, please visit ammunition.agency.
About Reliance Worldwide Corporation
Reliance Worldwide Corporation is a market leader and manufacturer of
water control systems and plumbing solutions for residential, commercial
and industrial applications. Established in 1949, the RWC portfolio
includes industry-leading brands: SharkBite® push-to-connect
plumbing solutions; HoldRite® engineered plumbing and
mechanical solutions; Cash Acme® control valves; John Guest®
fittings and fluid dispense products and StreamLabs™ smart water
technologies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005590/en/