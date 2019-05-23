Reliance Worldwide Corporation Selects Ammunition as Lead Agency

Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC), the global market leader and manufacturer of water delivery, control and optimization systems, has named Ammunition, an Atlanta-based digital agency, its lead agency for their SharkBite® and John Guest® brands in North America.

“We are thrilled to be serving two of RWC’s flagship brands in SharkBite and John Guest,” says Jeremy Heilpern, President & CEO of Ammunition. “RWC has a rich heritage of innovation and market leadership that’s driven by trusted brands like SharkBite and John Guest. We couldn’t be more excited about the expanding relationship we’re building, and the opportunity to tell their story and build their business.”

As part of its expanded relationship with RWC, Ammunition will lead the campaign development, digital media strategy, and CRM implementation. The work will include automating the lead generation process and providing media support to drive retail and wholesale traffic. They will also lead the coordination and delivery of marketing services by RWC’s partner agencies.

“We’re excited about our ongoing and expanding relationship with Ammunition. The insight they bring on the building industry, and the partnership we’re building together, is critical to building our business,” says Chris Carrier, Marketing Director at Reliance Worldwide Corporation.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-service digital agency focused on the building industry. They partner with brands to drive business with leading-edge digital strategy, personalized CRM, break-through creative, and everything in between. For more information, please visit ammunition.agency.

About Reliance Worldwide Corporation

Reliance Worldwide Corporation is a market leader and manufacturer of water control systems and plumbing solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Established in 1949, the RWC portfolio includes industry-leading brands: SharkBite® push-to-connect plumbing solutions; HoldRite® engineered plumbing and mechanical solutions; Cash Acme® control valves; John Guest® fittings and fluid dispense products and StreamLabs™ smart water technologies.

