Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Reliance to pay up to $3.6 billion for Future Group retail business - Mint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 02:15am EDT
The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd will pay between 240 billion and 270 billion rupees ($3.2-$3.6 billion) to buy the Indian retail chains owned by Future Group, Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with details of the deal.

Asia's richest man, Ambani has been buoyed by investments close to $20 billion from backers including Google and Facebook in his oil-to-telecoms conglomerate, and is seeking to strengthen his hand in India's huge retail sector.

Reliance's existing retail operation already runs close to 12,000 stores, including a cash-and-carry wholesale business, in over 6,700 Indian towns and cities.

Owned by India's "father of modern retailing", Kishore Biyani, Future Group is home to supermarket chain Big Bazaar, upmarket food stores FoodHall, and bargain clothing chain Brand Factory.

A series of media reports have said the two were nearing agreement on the deal.

Ratings agency ICRA estimates https://www.icra.in/Rationale/ShowRationaleReport?Id=95108 total debt at Future Group's listed companies had risen to 127.78 billion rupees by September last year and the company has since faced widespread closures under India's coronavirus lockdowns.

Mint cited its sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, as saying the sale value included Future Group's liabilities.

Five listed entities, including Future Retail Ltd, will be merged into Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) before the sale to one of the retail subsidiaries of Reliance, the paper added.

In May, Reliance launched JioMart, an online grocery service in a move aimed at rivaling Amazon.com's local unit and Walmart Inc's Flipkart in the huge Indian market. Ambani plans to list Reliance's digital and retail units over the next five years.

Future Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the deal value. A Reliance Industries spokesperson said the company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis.

($1 = 74.7900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.41% 1529.43 End-of-day quote.14.19%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.54% 3055.21 End-of-day quote.62.83%
FACEBOOK 1.21% 233.5 End-of-day quote.13.76%
FUTURE CONSUMER LIMITED -4.64% 9.25 End-of-day quote.-58.89%
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LIMITED 4.65% 13.5 End-of-day quote.-37.93%
FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LIMITED 1.16% 105.05 End-of-day quote.-73.87%
FUTURE MARKET NETWORKS LIMITED 4.86% 20.5 End-of-day quote.-21.90%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED 4.98% 100.2 End-of-day quote.-70.68%
FUTURE SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS LIMITED 5.00% 136.6 End-of-day quote.-70.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.05% 43.42 End-of-day quote.-34.39%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.47% 2156.2 End-of-day quote.42.41%
WALMART INC. -0.02% 131.21 End-of-day quote.10.43%
WTI -0.50% 41.485 End-of-day quote.-32.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28aReckitt Benckiser second-quarter tops estimates, raises forecast
RE
02:23aIndonesia's traveloka raises $250 million- statement
RE
02:17aMalaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB case
RE
02:15aReliance to pay up to $3.6 billion for Future Group retail business - Mint
RE
02:04aEcb says it will not require banks to start replenishing their capital buffers before the peak in capital depletion is reached
RE
02:03aIndia's Reliance to pay up to $3.6 bln for Future Group retail ops - Mint
RE
01:38aNajib Razak, Former Malaysian Prime Minister, Found Guilty in 1MDB Case -- Update
DJ
01:33aOil prices steady as demand concerns offset U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
01:20aShares in Philippines' new telecom firm surge after Duterte threatens rivals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
2BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Italy's Intesa says UBI bid to succeed as deadline extended
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Moderna, Pfizer start decisive COVID-19 vaccine trials, eye year-end launches
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : to Book 2Q EUR300 Million Goodwill Impairment Charge
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : hiring in Shanghai as production ramps up
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group