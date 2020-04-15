Log in
Reliant : Announces $300,000 to COVID-19 Relief Efforts in Houston

04/15/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

—Funds will directly support urgently needed safety supplies and local communities adversely impacted—

To support first responders and the most vulnerable in the Houston area, Reliant announced that $300,000 is being committed to two local community relief initiatives to protect frontline workers and those adversely impacted by COVID-19. The donations are part of Reliant’s support across the state of Texas and parent company, NRG Energy, Inc.’s $2 million donation to pandemic relief efforts. The Houston-based electricity provider has stepped forward and will work over the coming months with local officials and community leaders to support programs that will have a strong impact in the greater Houston region.

“Houston is home to Reliant and we are committed to helping one another through this unprecedented season,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant and NRG Retail. “We are incredibly thankful to our local first responders, healthcare workers and nonprofits, and we want to help them as they provide crucial services in our community. The people of Houston always pull together in times of need, and we’re here to help light the way.”

The $300,000 donation includes the following:

  • $150,000 to the City of Houston’s new Houston Frontline Fund, which will directly benefit the city’s first responders and essential personnel, helping provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Police and Fire Department, Health Department, Houston Parks and Recreation Department and other essential function personnel covering the COVID-19 testing sites.
  • $150,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund, a collaborative effort between the United Way of Greater Houston and Greater Houston Community Foundation to help the region’s most vulnerable neighbors meet their basic needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to nonprofit support, Reliant is working with customers across Texas to ensure they have the power they need, regardless of hardships endured from this crisis, with payment plans and additional relief. Details of the Public Utility Commission of Texas’ COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program, Reliant’s CARE (Community Assistance from Reliant Energy) program, payment extensions, deferred payment plans and more can be found online at reliant.com/care.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to more than 3.7 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.


© Business Wire 2020
