Reliant : Helping Customers During Coronavirus Pandemic

03/16/2020 | 11:24am EDT

—Reliant providing additional customer assistance and pausing disconnects during health crisis—

With our communities at the heart of what we do, Reliant announced a series of actions to support customers during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Reliant is directly supporting customers who are facing hardships associated from the Coronavirus by:

  • Providing payment extensions and waiving late fees
  • Assisting customers with deferred payment plans
  • Offering bill payment assistance through Reliant’s CARE program

In addition, to ensure customers impacted by COVID-19 have the power they need during this crisis, Reliant is pausing payment-related disconnects for residential and small commercial customers.

“Helping the community is core to who we are at Reliant,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “Together, we face this unprecedented global health crisis, and we are doing our part by providing additional assistance so our fellow Texans can focus on their health and well-being. The measures we're taking today will directly assist Reliant customers facing hardships from the Coronavirus pandemic.”

As always, we are available 24/7 to assist our customers. With the importance of social distancing to curb the spread of Coronavirus, customers are reminded of the various ways they can reach us, including:

  • Visiting us at Reliant.com to chat online or manage your account, including paying your bill, tracking usage and more
  • Downloading the Reliant app to enjoy immediate assistance and convenience of the online tools at your fingertips
  • Calling 1-866-Reliant to speak with a live agent

Community Assistance by Reliant Energy

Since 2005, Reliant and its customers contributed more than $11 million through its CARE (Community Assistance by Reliant Energy) program for Texans who need help with electricity costs. Reliant assists residential customers who need support, including seniors and low-income families, with paying their Reliant electricity bills through the CARE program and contributions from social services agencies. For anyone who needs assistance or wants information on any of these programs, contact us at 1-866-Reliant.

For more information and resources, visit reliant.com/health.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to more than 3.5 million residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.


© Business Wire 2020
