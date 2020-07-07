Reliant : Launches 2020 Beat the Heat Program to Help Houstonians “Stay Cool in Your Home”

— Reliant Powers Your Summer with Cooling Devices and Services to Seniors & Residents—

Today, Reliant was joined by City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia to officially launch its Beat the Heat program to help residents “Stay Cool in Your Home” and avoid the summer heat while practicing social distancing. The 2020 edition of this annual program will provide residents across Houston with portable AC units, care packages, financial assistance and energy efficiency information for much-needed summer relief.

“During these hot summer months, social distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic will make it even harder for our seniors and vulnerable residents to get the help they need,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “For 15 years, we have welcomed our neighbors into Reliant’s Beat the Heat cooling centers across the city. While this year’s program looks different, we are pleased to expand our partnership with the City of Houston and provide new support for Harris County Precinct 2 through their nonprofit Precinct2gether to help even more residents stay cool while safe at home.”

“The COVID-19 public health crisis has changed our lives, but it will not change the city’s commitment to helping Houstonians during the hot summer months. Although we won’t be opening the cooling centers as usual to help keep people socially distant, I’m proud we have come up with a way to still make sure Houstonians can keep cool during the summer,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Staying home means also being able to stay cool in your own home. I want to thank Reliant for being a great partner as we work together to provide for our communities.”

How Houstonians Can Beat the Heat This Summer

Reliant is bringing its annual Beat the Heat cooling centers inside Houston homes this year by providing portable air conditioning units to seniors and other vulnerable residents to “Stay Cool in Your Home.” Health, safety and energy efficiency tips; energy assistance information; supplies, including a wall thermometer, mask, gloves, cooling cloths and bottled water; and important services and phone numbers will be shared, along with Zoom meeting links for activities to help keep seniors engaged.

As needed, Reliant and the City of Houston will open emergency cooling centers while ensuring the appropriate social distancing and safety measures are in place. Residents can sign up for AlertHouston notifications to be informed when emergency cooling centers are opened. For more details, visit the Beat the Heat website.

Community Assistance by Reliant

In addition to kicking off this year’s program, Reliant announced two donations totaling $80,000 to support seniors and vulnerable citizens across the city.

$60,000 to the Houston Health Department’s Harris County Area Agency on Aging air conditioner program that will provide portable AC units to seniors to stay cool in their homes, and care packages for vulnerable residents and seniors who are participants in the department’s meal programs. Harris County seniors, disabled individuals and families without means to cool their homes can call 832-393-4201 to qualify for the AC program.

$20,000 to Precinct2gether in East Harris County to provide additional portable AC units, helpful information and resources to vulnerable residents.

“Over the last 3 to 4 months, my team has worked tirelessly around the clock to find ways to help our residents, especially our vulnerable communities. We’ve conducted numerous giveaways for masks, pet food, human food, and really ramped up our homebound meals for seniors. With the summer heat already here, I’m so proud we’re able to partner with Reliant to provide yet another necessity for our seniors – air conditioning units. Being comfortable at home is a luxury many of us take for granted, so I’m happy to help provide them with some much-needed relief in these next few months,” said Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

Reliant is working to ensure customers across Texas have the power they need, regardless of hardships endured from COVID-19. Since 2005, Reliant and its customers have contributed more than $11 million through the CARE (Community Assistance by Reliant Energy) program for Texans who need help with summer electricity costs. The CARE program works with nonprofit social service agencies to provide funding to Reliant customers who qualify for assistance with their electricity bills. Customers who meet the agency criteria will receive assistance designed to help supplement what customers are able to pay.

For anyone who needs help paying their electricity bill this summer, call 2-1-1 within Texas or visit 211texas.org. Reliant customers can also contact us directly at 1-866-222-7100 or find additional information at reliant.com/care.

About Reliant

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to more than 3.7 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005204/en/