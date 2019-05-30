Reliant : Opens 16 Beat the Heat Centers across Texas at the Start of the Hot Summer Stretch

Residents in cities across Texas will have access to community spaces to
stay safe and escape high temperatures this summer while conserving
energy at home with the opening of 16 Reliant Beat the Heat centers.
Today, Reliant was joined by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to
officially launch its Beat the Heat program with the City of Houston for
the 14th straight year. Similar events are slated with the City of
Dallas and City of Corpus Christi next week.
“The summer months can be a challenging time for Texans to keep their
electricity bills in check,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of
Reliant. “Electricity demand is expected to be at an all-time high this
summer and Beat the Heat centers provide seniors and low-income
customers with a cool, comfortable place where they can conserve energy
in the hottest months of the year. Reliant is proud to be a continued
part of this important program that serves the needs of our most
vulnerable citizens.”
16 Safe Spaces to Beat the Heat
The Reliant Beat the Heat Centers are available to the entire community
and feature air-conditioned spaces, water, and entertainment. The
centers provide a safe place for residents to stay comfortable and
minimize home electricity use throughout the summer.
There are 11 Beat the Heat locations positioned throughout Houston,
three in Corpus Christi and two in Dallas. For more details on
locations, hours of operation, addresses and contact information, visit
the Beat
the Heat Center website. The centers will be open through September.
Community Assistance by Reliant Energy
Since 2005, Reliant and its customers contributed more than $11 million
through its CARE (Community Assistance by Reliant Energy) program for
Texans who need help with summer electricity costs. Reliant assists
seniors and low-income residential customers with paying their Reliant
electricity bills through the CARE program and contributions to social
services agencies. For anyone who needs help this summer or wants
information on any of these plans or programs, Reliant encourages
residents to contact us at 1-866-RELIANT.
2019 Beat the Heat Center Locations
|
|
City of Houston Multi-Service Center Locations
|
Location
|
|
|
|
Address
|
|
|
|
Phone
|
Acres Homes
|
|
|
|
6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
|
|
|
|
832-393-4145
|
Denver Harbor
|
|
|
|
6402 Market St.
|
|
|
|
832-395-0895
|
Northeast
|
|
|
|
9720 Spaulding St.
|
|
|
|
832-395-0470
|
Sunnyside
|
|
|
|
9314 Cullen Blvd.
|
|
|
|
832-395-0069
|
Magnolia
|
|
|
|
7037 Capitol St.
|
|
|
|
832-395-3380
|
Fifth Ward
|
|
|
|
4014 Market St.
|
|
|
|
832-393-3800
|
Hiram Clark
|
|
|
|
3810 West Fuqua
|
|
|
|
832-393-4200
|
Kashmere
|
|
|
|
4802 Lockwood
|
|
|
|
832-393-5503
|
Southwest
|
|
|
|
6400 High Star
|
|
|
|
832-395-9900
|
Third Ward
|
|
|
|
3611 Ennis St.
|
|
|
|
832-393-4051
|
West End
|
|
|
|
170 Heights Blvd.
|
|
|
|
832-393-5950
|
|
|
City of Dallas Community Center Locations
|
Location
|
|
|
|
Address
|
|
|
|
Phone
|
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
|
|
|
|
2922 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
|
|
|
|
214-670-8418
|
West Dallas Multipurpose Center
|
|
|
|
2828 Fish Trap Rd.
|
|
|
|
214-670-6340
|
|
|
City of Corpus Christi Senior Center Locations
|
Location
|
|
|
|
Address
|
|
|
|
Phone
|
Greenwood Senior Center
|
|
|
|
4040 Greenwood Dr.
|
|
|
|
361-826-1368
|
Lindale Senior Center
|
|
|
|
3135 Swantner Dr.
|
|
|
|
361-826-2340
|
Oveal Williams Senior Center
|
|
|
|
1414 Martin Luther King Dr.
|
|
|
|
361-826-2305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About Reliant, an NRG Company
Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity,
smart energy solutions, residential services and security to homes and
businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the
core of what we do. Reliant is part of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), a
Fortune 500 company that creates value through best-in-class operations
and reliable and efficient electric generation. Backed by a diverse
portfolio of power generating facilities, NRG’s retail companies,
including Reliant, power more than 3 million customers in 10 states and
the District of Columbia. NRG retail brands collectively are the largest
providers of electricity in Texas. For more information about Reliant,
please visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at
facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate
#10007.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005601/en/