Reliant : Opens 16 Beat the Heat Centers across Texas at the Start of the Hot Summer Stretch

—Reliant provides free, cool retreats from the heat in Houston, Dallas and Corpus Christi—

Residents in cities across Texas will have access to community spaces to stay safe and escape high temperatures this summer while conserving energy at home with the opening of 16 Reliant Beat the Heat centers. Today, Reliant was joined by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to officially launch its Beat the Heat program with the City of Houston for the 14th straight year. Similar events are slated with the City of Dallas and City of Corpus Christi next week.

“The summer months can be a challenging time for Texans to keep their electricity bills in check,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “Electricity demand is expected to be at an all-time high this summer and Beat the Heat centers provide seniors and low-income customers with a cool, comfortable place where they can conserve energy in the hottest months of the year. Reliant is proud to be a continued part of this important program that serves the needs of our most vulnerable citizens.”

16 Safe Spaces to Beat the Heat

The Reliant Beat the Heat Centers are available to the entire community and feature air-conditioned spaces, water, and entertainment. The centers provide a safe place for residents to stay comfortable and minimize home electricity use throughout the summer.

There are 11 Beat the Heat locations positioned throughout Houston, three in Corpus Christi and two in Dallas. For more details on locations, hours of operation, addresses and contact information, visit the Beat the Heat Center website. The centers will be open through September.

Community Assistance by Reliant Energy

Since 2005, Reliant and its customers contributed more than $11 million through its CARE (Community Assistance by Reliant Energy) program for Texans who need help with summer electricity costs. Reliant assists seniors and low-income residential customers with paying their Reliant electricity bills through the CARE program and contributions to social services agencies. For anyone who needs help this summer or wants information on any of these plans or programs, Reliant encourages residents to contact us at 1-866-RELIANT.

2019 Beat the Heat Center Locations

City of Houston Multi-Service Center Locations Location Address Phone Acres Homes 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. 832-393-4145 Denver Harbor 6402 Market St. 832-395-0895 Northeast 9720 Spaulding St. 832-395-0470 Sunnyside 9314 Cullen Blvd. 832-395-0069 Magnolia 7037 Capitol St. 832-395-3380 Fifth Ward 4014 Market St. 832-393-3800 Hiram Clark 3810 West Fuqua 832-393-4200 Kashmere 4802 Lockwood 832-393-5503 Southwest 6400 High Star 832-395-9900 Third Ward 3611 Ennis St. 832-393-4051 West End 170 Heights Blvd. 832-393-5950 City of Dallas Community Center Locations Location Address Phone Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center 2922 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. 214-670-8418 West Dallas Multipurpose Center 2828 Fish Trap Rd. 214-670-6340 City of Corpus Christi Senior Center Locations Location Address Phone Greenwood Senior Center 4040 Greenwood Dr. 361-826-1368 Lindale Senior Center 3135 Swantner Dr. 361-826-2340 Oveal Williams Senior Center 1414 Martin Luther King Dr. 361-826-2305

About Reliant, an NRG Company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, smart energy solutions, residential services and security to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do. Reliant is part of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), a Fortune 500 company that creates value through best-in-class operations and reliable and efficient electric generation. Backed by a diverse portfolio of power generating facilities, NRG’s retail companies, including Reliant, power more than 3 million customers in 10 states and the District of Columbia. NRG retail brands collectively are the largest providers of electricity in Texas. For more information about Reliant, please visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

