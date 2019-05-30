Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reliant : Opens 16 Beat the Heat Centers across Texas at the Start of the Hot Summer Stretch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

—Reliant provides free, cool retreats from the heat in Houston, Dallas and Corpus Christi—

Residents in cities across Texas will have access to community spaces to stay safe and escape high temperatures this summer while conserving energy at home with the opening of 16 Reliant Beat the Heat centers. Today, Reliant was joined by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to officially launch its Beat the Heat program with the City of Houston for the 14th straight year. Similar events are slated with the City of Dallas and City of Corpus Christi next week.

“The summer months can be a challenging time for Texans to keep their electricity bills in check,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “Electricity demand is expected to be at an all-time high this summer and Beat the Heat centers provide seniors and low-income customers with a cool, comfortable place where they can conserve energy in the hottest months of the year. Reliant is proud to be a continued part of this important program that serves the needs of our most vulnerable citizens.”

16 Safe Spaces to Beat the Heat

The Reliant Beat the Heat Centers are available to the entire community and feature air-conditioned spaces, water, and entertainment. The centers provide a safe place for residents to stay comfortable and minimize home electricity use throughout the summer.

There are 11 Beat the Heat locations positioned throughout Houston, three in Corpus Christi and two in Dallas. For more details on locations, hours of operation, addresses and contact information, visit the Beat the Heat Center website. The centers will be open through September.

Community Assistance by Reliant Energy

Since 2005, Reliant and its customers contributed more than $11 million through its CARE (Community Assistance by Reliant Energy) program for Texans who need help with summer electricity costs. Reliant assists seniors and low-income residential customers with paying their Reliant electricity bills through the CARE program and contributions to social services agencies. For anyone who needs help this summer or wants information on any of these plans or programs, Reliant encourages residents to contact us at 1-866-RELIANT.

2019 Beat the Heat Center Locations

 

 

City of Houston Multi-Service Center Locations

 

Location       Address       Phone
Acres Homes       6719 W. Montgomery Rd.       832-393-4145
Denver Harbor       6402 Market St.       832-395-0895
Northeast       9720 Spaulding St.       832-395-0470
Sunnyside       9314 Cullen Blvd.       832-395-0069
Magnolia       7037 Capitol St.       832-395-3380

Fifth Ward

     

4014 Market St.

     

832-393-3800

Hiram Clark       3810 West Fuqua       832-393-4200
Kashmere       4802 Lockwood       832-393-5503
Southwest       6400 High Star       832-395-9900
Third Ward       3611 Ennis St.       832-393-4051
West End       170 Heights Blvd.       832-393-5950
 
 

 

City of Dallas Community Center Locations

 

Location       Address       Phone
Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center       2922 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.       214-670-8418
West Dallas Multipurpose Center       2828 Fish Trap Rd.       214-670-6340
 
 

 

City of Corpus Christi Senior Center Locations

 

Location       Address       Phone
Greenwood Senior Center       4040 Greenwood Dr.       361-826-1368
Lindale Senior Center       3135 Swantner Dr.       361-826-2340
Oveal Williams Senior Center       1414 Martin Luther King Dr.       361-826-2305
           

About Reliant, an NRG Company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, smart energy solutions, residential services and security to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do. Reliant is part of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), a Fortune 500 company that creates value through best-in-class operations and reliable and efficient electric generation. Backed by a diverse portfolio of power generating facilities, NRG’s retail companies, including Reliant, power more than 3 million customers in 10 states and the District of Columbia. NRG retail brands collectively are the largest providers of electricity in Texas. For more information about Reliant, please visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pBLOCKCHAIN CREDIT PARTNERS : (BCP) Launches World's First Tokenized High-Yield Private Credit Fund
BU
12:24pNEXT-GENERATION ONTAP SYSTEM MANAGER : Simple, Flexible, and Agile
PU
12:24pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Handles $41.35 Million Sale of Conejo Corporate Campus
PU
12:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US-Sponsored Economic Conference In Bahrain Set For June 25-26 As First Part Of Trump Mideast Peace Plan Rollout Will Go Ahead As Scheduled; Official Says Will Release Political Part Of Mideast Peace Plan 'When The Timing Is Right'
PU
12:24pFIRST SPONSOR : Results Of The Rights Issue
PU
12:24pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : NY1's ‘On Stage' Will Air Comprehensive Tony Season Recap and its Signature Show Leading up to the 73rd Annual Tony Awards®
PU
12:24pSNAM : CDP, Ansaldo Energia and Snam team up to combine sustainable energy sources and digital applications
PU
12:23pStaley defies Bramson in Barclays' Asian investment bank revival
RE
12:22pSCIENCE : AB Science will hold a web conference on its outlook for 2019 on June 4 and 5, 2019 from 5.30 pm to 7pm CET
GL
12:22pAB Science will hold a web conference on its outlook for 2019 on June 4 and 5, 2019 from 5.30 pm to 7pm CET
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
4BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual board meeting
5CANADIAN SOLAR INC. : CANADIAN SOLAR : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About