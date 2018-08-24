Log in
Reliant Rehabilitation : Finalizes Agreement to Resolve Investigation

08/24/2018

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Rehabilitation Holdings, Inc. has reached a civil settlement with the U.S. government to resolve an investigation and civil litigation related to the Company's discontinued Reliant Medical Management program (the RMM Program) at certain Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs).  Reliant fully cooperated with the investigation and has agreed to the settlement in an effort to avoid the significant expense of litigation. 

The dispute involved Reliant's provision of nurse practitioner (NP) services to twenty of its SNF therapy facilities through the RMM Program.  The government alleged that NPs were provided at no cost or a low cost to the SNFs in exchange for therapy business and that Reliant paid supervising physicians above fair market value compensation.  Reliant denies the claims asserted by the government, and the settlement agreement is not an admission of liability by Reliant.

Commenting on the agreement, Reliant CEO Chris Bird said, "RMM is a program we discontinued more than a year ago and we are happy to have this matter behind us.  We remain focused on our core contract therapy business of providing quality rehabilitation services to our customers and patients.  Reliant is committed to maintaining a strong compliance program companywide and invests significant time and resources into training its employees on a wide variety of compliance topics."

About Reliant

Founded in 2001, Reliant is a leading provider of rehabilitation management services to Acute Care Hospitals, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Subacute Facilities, LTACHs, Rehab Hospitals, and CCRCs across the United States.  Reliant's approximately 9,000 employees currently serve more than 800 facilities in 40 states.  Reliant is dedicated to providing quality care to patients in a clinically appropriate and compliant manner.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reliant-rehabilitation-finalizes-agreement-to-resolve-investigation-300701920.html

SOURCE Reliant Rehabilitation


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
