Relias Featured As 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Partner

04/15/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Gettysburg, Pa, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced Relias as a bronze partner for the 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Institute Series. Highlighting their partnership are the upcoming Knowledge Partner Sessions at The 2019 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute in New Orleans, Louisiana and The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Relias will also have featured exhibits at The 2019 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute and The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute.

Relias will host a knowledge partner session, Beyond Suicide Risk Assessment: Adopting A Comprehensive Solution To Rising Suicide Rates, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at The 2019 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute, which will feature Carol Clayton, Ph.D., Translational Neuroscientist, Relias; Christopher Reist, M.D., MBA, Chief Population Health Strategy, Care Management Technologies, Relias; and Rola Aamar, Ph.D., LMFTA, Clinical Effectiveness Consultant, Behavioral Health, Relias. In this session, the Relias team will examine the potential within the evolving health care system to use analytics to identify high-risk patients and provide them with targeted treatment strategies. They will also discuss how to implement new evidence-based strategies to promote readiness to address suicide with patients and how to create a workflow for tracking and measuring suicide risk-related data to drive improved clinical performance and patient outcomes. To attend this important session and to talk more with the Relias team, register for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute online now.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with Relias in 2019,” said Sarah Threnhauser, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS. “Their featured knowledge partner session in June in New Orleans is just one example of the important topics and timely content their team brings to our institute attendees throughout the year. As we look ahead, we are excited to share with our attendees more examples of how Relias’ partner organizations are using analytics and data sharing to improve care coordination and manage population health.”

As part of their bronze-level collaboration, Relias will also be an underwriting sponsor of all five 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Institutes, including:

About Relias

Relias provides online analytics, assessments, and learning for approximately 6,000 health care providers across the continuum of care, covering both physical and mental health needs, as well as public safety organizations. Relias offers unrivaled content, provides the ability for clients to create their own content, and allows for the demonstration of skill and performance, all in a singular, powerful learning management system. Learn more about Relias.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the behavioral health and human service field. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in markets of the health and human service field serving complex consumers. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for individuals with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com

OPEN MINDS Executive Education Events Team
OPEN MINDS
717-334-1329
events@openminds.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
