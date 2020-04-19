Relief deal for U.S. small businesses in sight

Log in
04/19/2020 | 07:55pm EDT

U.S. lawmakers on Sunday said they were on the verge of a deal to provide extra funding to small businesses hurt from the coronavirus pandemic.

An agreement would end a stalemate that has lasted more than a week over President Trump?s request to add $250 billion to an existing small business loan program.

That program was established last month as part Congress? $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package ? but the money for small businesses has already run out.

A major sticking point for Democrats, echoed by local officials, has been the need for federal funding of state and city governments, too ? whose budgets for schools, transportation, prisons and other critical services have been ravaged amid efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) NEW YORK CITY MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, SAYING:

?Now I need a former New Yorker to step up ? President Donald Trump.? New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday called out President Trump for, ?failing to protect the very people? he grew up around amid his push to reopen the U.S. economy.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) NEW YORK CITY MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, SAYING:

?If the President remains silent and the money for cities and states doesn't come, he is guaranteeing there will be no recovery.?

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, echoed that sentiment on CBS?s ?Face the Nation? Sunday.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR CHARLIE BAKER, SAYING:

?If we're laying off tens of thousands of people at exactly the time when they want to reopen the economy, we're going to be swimming against the current they're trying to create."

And New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said if his state doesn?t get federal assistance, he?ll have to cut his education budget by up to 50 percent and cut state funding for hospitals, which he said would be, ?ludicrous at this time.?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the small business bill being negotiated did not contain new funding for state and local governments, but that Trump was willing to discuss that for the next round of federal funding due to the virus.

