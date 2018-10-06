Log in
Religious Liberty Expert Kelly Shackelford Statement on the U.S. Senate’s Confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court

10/06/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Late this afternoon the United States Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.  The following statement in response to the appointment may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO and General Counsel for First Liberty Institute: 

As a law firm dedicated to defending religious freedoms, we are thrilled that Judge Kavanaugh has finally been confirmed to the Supreme Court.  Judge Kavanaugh has a solid history and commitment to protecting the religious freedoms and First Amendment rights of our citizens and has demonstrated in his many years on the bench a deep respect for the proper role of the judiciary.  

For further commentary from Mr. Shackelford regarding Judge Kavanaugh, click here.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453

© GlobeNewswire 2018
