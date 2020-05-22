Log in
Religious Liberty Expert Stands with President Trump on Reopening Churches

05/22/2020

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel to First Liberty Institute:

“The discrimination that has been occurring against churches and houses of worship has been shocking. We applaud the President’s strong stance today demanding that these attacks must stop and that churches and houses of worship be freed to safely open. Americans are going to malls and restaurants. They need to be able to go to their houses of worship.”

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans. 

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
