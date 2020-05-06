Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Religious Liberty Law Firm Sues Kentucky Governor on Behalf of Church Seeking to Resume In-Person Church Gatherings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Liberty Institute and network attorneys with WilmerHale and Bilby Law PLLC today filed a federal lawsuit and a motion for a temporary restraining order in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky on behalf of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Nicholasville, Kentucky, challenging Governor Andy Beshear’s orders that prohibit in-person church services and threaten criminal penalties.  

You can read First Liberty’s complaint here.

“Governor Beshear’s orders unlawfully target religious worship and violate the First Amendment,” said Roger Byron, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute.  “The Constitution forbids the government from burdening churches with restrictions that are not imposed on other entities.  The fundamental rights of religious Americans who seek to abide by the public health guidelines during this pandemic may not be singled out for onerous restrictions.”

Churches like Tabernacle Baptist stopped holding in-person religious services after a March 19, 2020 order by Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services, a branch of Governor Beshear’s administration, that prohibited church gatherings on threat of criminal penalty.  On March 25, Governor Beshear issued Executive Order 2020-257, and asserted religious organizations are not “life-sustaining” organizations, except when they function as charities by providing “food, shelter, and social services.”  But while restricting churches the Governor permits people to congregate indoors in large numbers in a variety of other contexts, from shopping malls, to retail stores, to laundromats, to liquor stores, so long as they do so consistent with social distancing practices. 

In its complaint, First Liberty argues, “Defendants’ statewide ban on religious worship services is a substantial burden on the religious exercise of Tabernacle Baptist and its members if they cannot meet for in-person corporate worship.  For six weeks, since March 22, Tabernacle Baptist and its congregants have been unable to gather for religious worship in their sanctuary for fear of criminal prosecution despite their willingness to abide by social distancing precautions.” 

To address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, Tabernacle Baptist is committed to physically gathering in a manner consistent with social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC and Governor Beshear’s March 25 order to ensure the safety and well-being of all congregants, including: encouraging the use of personal protection equipment (“PPE”), ensuring the availability of hand sanitizer, separating the seating of households by a minimum of six (6) feet, and regularly disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. 

In April, First Liberty and WilmerHale secured a temporary restraining order for On Fire Christian Church in Louisville, Kentucky.  There, federal Judge Justin Walker stated in his order that Louisville’s ban on drive-in church services violated the Free Exercise clause “beyond all question.” 

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:30pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Foundation Announces Global COVID-19 Charitable Giving
PR
12:30pINVENTIVA : Shareholders Meeting of May 28, 2020 - Availability of the preparatory documents and methods for participating and voting at the meeting
GL
12:30pArcadis shareholders re-appoint Deanna Goodwin as Supervisory Board member
GL
12:30pSIXT LEASING SE : Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.90 per Sixt Leasing share
EQ
12:30pBrand X Lifestyle Corp. Announces Nothing Material to Report
NE
12:29pOTIS WORLDWIDE : supports Hangzhou Airport expansion and continues to be a key contributor in the city's infrastructure growth
PU
12:29pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 6 May 2020
PU
12:29pCYBER SECURITY 1 PUBL : CYBER1 Applies For Company Reorganisation, Whilst Continuing Operations
PU
12:29pGENERAL MOTORS : U.S. stocks ride roller coaster to begin trading Wednesday
AQ
12:27pXTIERRA : receives TSXV conditional approval for the acquisition of controlling interest in Minera Portree and issuance of shares and warrants
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
5BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group