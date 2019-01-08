Reliv International : How Commitment Leads To Success

By CEO Ryan Montgomery

Resolution season is here and we can all recall famous quotes on how commitment is the key to achieving any of your goals in the New Year. Sometimes they can be cliche, but we all know these declarations are true.

'Commitment is what transforms a promise into reality.' Abraham Lincoln

'Most people fail, not because of lack of desire, but because of lack of commitment.' Vince Lombardi

To me, commitment simply means doing what you said you were going to do; yet, commitment is the hardest thing for everyone. Saying you're going to do something is quite different than actually doing it. The 'doing it' is the hard part. Life is busier than ever trying to constantly multitask, so focusing on what's important is a challenge, but essential. What we focus on will grow. As the saying goes, 'People are often a mile wide and an inch thick,' which means we over-commit or don't have our true priorities clear and allow things to get in the way. It's easy to start something and it has become increasingly easy to quit. Signing up for something is as easy as saying 'I'm IN.' Quitting is as easy as saying 'I'm OUT.' Some people start and essentially quit in the same day because they never take the first step. As my mother used to say, 'It's not where you start, it's where you finish.'

We all witness the challenge of commitment every year with the most popular 'get fit' resolutions. The prevailing belief is that getting fit will lead to better health-no argument there. Motivation and the desire to be fit helps us get started, but commitment is what drives behavior after our belief, motivation and mood fades. This is usually where the breakdown occurs. We've all heard stories of purchasing an annual gym membership with only one visit on January 2nd.

Commitment leads to action which leads to results, whether it be in your business or getting fit. Anything worth achieving comes with actions you might not always want to do…such as going to the gym after work or following up with customers and Distributors. We all agree that consistency with certain actions is necessary to getting fit or building retention and growth in this business. Everybody wants success, but only a few are willing to do the daily actions that are necessary to succeed. Commitment is about choices-to do or to procrastinate. If a goal is truly worth achieving, we must choose to commit to actions that bring us closer to it.

It's January 2019. I encourage you to make a 7-month commitment to qualify for Hawaii. Create a plan of action for each month from now until July. Familiarize yourself with the Hawaii Promotion point system if you haven't already, and plan your path with specific goals to earn points for sponsoring and rank advancement. You can even break it down into 'points per month.' If you're just now getting started, 60 points wins your way which is at least 9 points per month for the next 7 months.

I may sound like I have all the answers for this subject, but truth is, I don't. I'm not sure anyone can truly claim to be 100% committed to multiple goals all the time. Honestly, I'm writing this article for myself just as much as I'm writing it for you. My resolution for 2019 is to commit to daily action to modernize Reliv and make our business better every day. Together, let's commit to prosperity and growth in 2019! There's no better time than right now!