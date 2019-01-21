Log in
Reliv International : How Do I Plan On Earning Hawaii?

0
01/21/2019

By Senior Director Dawn VanAmberg

How will I earn the Aloha Hawaii Promotion? For starters, I am asking everyone I meet if they would like to go to Hawaii together, which of course leads to questions that I am happy to answer regarding this amazing promotion. I have some simple guidelines I share on how they can earn the trip too:

Set Your Goals: Ask yourself how many points you want to earn. Are you going for the 60pts minimum or the extra nights and cash? My goal is to be in the top 5 with lots of new and excited Distributors in my organization who want to travel the world together. By building my business with passion and excitement for Hawaii, others will want to follow.

Talk To Everyone: I've been talking up a storm with everyone including my hot, warm and cold markets, active and inactive Distributors and customers. I am filling up my pipeline with new Quick Starts, customers and future prospects. With consistent follow up of stories, some are becoming Master Affiliates, and if I help, four frontline Distributors earn the trip I will earn it too, which is a win-win for us all.

Stay Focused: This promotion is so exciting because it isn't just about me and personal volume; it's about doing what we've been taught to do-focus on helping people get what they want and you'll get what you want. So I am focusing on the islands of Hawaii with 100 points and lots of fun people all around!

Motivation: I keep the Hawaii promotion in front of me all the time by displaying the tracking sheets, aloha signs and lei's hanging in my office, on the refrigerator and bathroom mirror. My motivation is to take whoever wants to go with me and watch their lives change with a Reliv Trip.

Inspiration: Hawaii is on my bucket list to return to with my husband to celebrate our anniversary. There's nothing better than celebrating on the sandy beaches of the most beautiful place on earth than with all your friends in Reliv. Follow your dreams and help others do the same. Let's go to Hawaii together!

Disclaimer

Reliv International Inc. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 16:43:09 UTC
