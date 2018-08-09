Log in
Reliv International : How Engagement Will Help You Succeed

08/09/2018

By Chief Executive Officer Ryan Montgomery

Effective communication is an impactful and intangible tool that sets a company's results apart from others. Yes, our product line and marketing plan make us unique, but we live in an era with multiple channels of communication that can blur the lines. By using the right channel and effective communication, engagement increases drastically and we are ultimately able to be better networkers.

Life has only gotten busier since I started at Reliv two decades ago. It seems that there are more missed communications now than ever, which leads to a lack of engagement in our community.

Make sure you're connected with all of Reliv's forms of communicating with the field:

This list demonstrates the incredible advantage we have in accessing today's technology. However, communications are still missing our target audience because of a lack of engagement. So, who is at fault? Is the communicator not effective or is the listener not engaged?

The answer is probably a little bit of both-at every company. At Reliv, we are committed to a streamlined and simplified approach to our communications. We never want to send too many messages that people can't keep up with, and we certainly do not want to under-communicate either. I'm a believer in over-communicating as a company because a message needs to be heard more than once for it to sink in…six times psychologists say! Which means we all need to be better listeners and engagers.

In our business, engagement with your upline and downline is paramount, but it's also important to engage with Reliv Corporate. Be sure to have all the channels mentioned above turned on. Staying plugged in with Corporate communications is the only way to know what's going on. Subscribe to the emails and text messages, follow us on social media, and navigate the website and mobile app so that you know where to find all the business success training tools you need. Being engaged keeps you informed of the monthly promotions and what's next on the events calendar. Information is king, and engagement is the key that opens the door to information.

As always, we encourage you to send us your ideas to help Reliv improve communication and tips for Distributors to stay engaged. Comment on your favorite communications platform below!

Disclaimer

Reliv International Inc. published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 14:14:04 UTC
