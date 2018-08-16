Reliv International : How To Find A Mentor & Be A Mentor

By Executive President of Sales & Marketing Tom Pinnock

Finding your mentor is one of the most important first steps in your Reliv business, so reach out to your upline and don't try to do this business by yourself. Grab your sponsor or anyone in your upline and have them take your hand and walk you step-by-step as you get started. If your sponsor isn't willing to do that, keep reaching up until you find someone who is willing to help you! The fact is, a good sponsor will take the fear factor out of doing the business, but a great sponsor will ease the intimidation by being there for every moment as you get started. This is especially important in the beginning when you may not have all the answers yet and you are still navigating unchartered territory.

Furthermore, I've always believed that teaching by 'showing' is better than simply 'telling' someone new to the business. It's much easier to duplicate an action than a concept. Once you have identified your mentor, I encourage you to ask them to show you how to make a list and make appointments. You can make appointments on the phone, online or in person. Keep an open mind and allow yourself to be mentored. That way, you can be the best mentor to someone in your downline in the future.

If you think about it, mentoring is a simple concept. Mentorship is a relationship in which an experienced individual helps someone with less experience develop specific skills to enhance professional and personal growth. This relationship is essential in a healthy Distributor force and one of the main ingredients to your organization's growth.

Remember, great mentors are up-to-date in their network marketing skills and support their organization members to maximize their potential, improve their performance, and help them become the best version of themselves! Mentors lead by example to create lasting impressions on their mentees. Be a great mentor and you will build a great organization. It is as simple as that!