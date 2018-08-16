Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Reliv International : How To Find A Mentor & Be A Mentor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 04:26pm CEST

By Executive President of Sales & Marketing Tom Pinnock

Finding your mentor is one of the most important first steps in your Reliv business, so reach out to your upline and don't try to do this business by yourself. Grab your sponsor or anyone in your upline and have them take your hand and walk you step-by-step as you get started. If your sponsor isn't willing to do that, keep reaching up until you find someone who is willing to help you! The fact is, a good sponsor will take the fear factor out of doing the business, but a great sponsor will ease the intimidation by being there for every moment as you get started. This is especially important in the beginning when you may not have all the answers yet and you are still navigating unchartered territory.

Furthermore, I've always believed that teaching by 'showing' is better than simply 'telling' someone new to the business. It's much easier to duplicate an action than a concept. Once you have identified your mentor, I encourage you to ask them to show you how to make a list and make appointments. You can make appointments on the phone, online or in person. Keep an open mind and allow yourself to be mentored. That way, you can be the best mentor to someone in your downline in the future.

If you think about it, mentoring is a simple concept. Mentorship is a relationship in which an experienced individual helps someone with less experience develop specific skills to enhance professional and personal growth. This relationship is essential in a healthy Distributor force and one of the main ingredients to your organization's growth.

Remember, great mentors are up-to-date in their network marketing skills and support their organization members to maximize their potential, improve their performance, and help them become the best version of themselves! Mentors lead by example to create lasting impressions on their mentees. Be a great mentor and you will build a great organization. It is as simple as that!

Disclaimer

Reliv International Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 14:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:41pDRAKE & SCULL INTERNATIONAL : & Scull appoints new CEO amid fresh restructure
AQ
04:41pZTE : US Government Agencies Can`t Buy Huawei or ZTE Products Anymore
AQ
04:41pISODIOL INTERNATIONAL INC : . Appoints Barinder Rasode to Its Advisory Board
AQ
04:41pMOTOROLA : Thailand to receive advanced, nationwide digital communications network
AQ
04:41pVBI Vaccines (VBIV) Announces Christopher McNulty as CFO & Head of Business Development
AQ
04:41pSTRATECH : to place controlling 58.4% stake to private equity investor for US$20m
AQ
04:41pCIPHERLOC CORP : oration Issued 2nd Patent
AQ
04:41pAMALGAMATED BANK : Board of Directors Welcomes New Board Members
AQ
04:41pBUSINESS ONLINE PUBLIC : Microsoft Skype for Business update fixes Mac bugs
AQ
04:41pMALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : Rally Likely To Stall For Malaysia Stock Market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : France backs Canadian for Air France-KLM CEO job as board meets
4H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.