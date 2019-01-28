Reliv International : How To Promote Your Events On Social Media

By Content & Social Media Specialist Michaela Mitchell

Events are the lifeblood of your network marketing business. From shake parties and in-homes to opportunity meetings, conference calls and Facebook Lives, there are so many different types of business-building events nowadays! You may feel overwhelmed by the thought of promoting your next event, but it truly has never been easier to promote an event than now because of social media.

I'm not telling you to stop sending physical invitations or your favorite evite, but social media is the icing on the cake. Or should I say whipped cream on your Reliv shake? It's that extra step to get you in front of the most new eyes as possible and can give you the extra wave of guests you need.

Setting up a Facebook event is actually super easy. You simply go to 'Events ' on the main Facebook homepage, click 'Create Event,' and you're ready to insert your information. Just make sure you create a public event so that anyone in your local area will be able to see it.

This is what you'll see:

You can customize the entire event with your information and a description. I recommend including any information in the description that you think someone new to Reliv would need to know. Explain to them why this event is worth their time and what fun activities you have planned! Will there be a free shake bar? A free workout? I also recommend you use a high-quality photo from a previous event as the 'Event Photo.' If you don't have one you, check out what Reliv Corporate has available on Flickr.com/Reliv. Remember, this could be a prospect's first impression of your business so make sure you keep it professional but exciting!

After you have your event set up on Facebook, promote, promote, promote! Marketing your event is crucial. Invite all your friends via Facebook and ask them to share it with their friends. If you invite 30 people and each of them invite 5-10 people, think about how successful your event can be. Sharing is key and will help you build up your brand on social media. Even if not everyone can make it, you are exposing them to your business just by inviting them.

Once you've promoted your event and invited as many people as you can, it's always fun to post teasers in the event so that people know what to expect. For example, post a recipe that you will share with guests or ask them to choose between two. Get them involved and engaged prior to your event so they will be comfortable and more excited to attend your event. Build up the hype!

Events are so much fun and social media makes promoting them so easy. Make sure you tag us @Reliv International when you create an event on Facebook of your very own!