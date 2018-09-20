Reliv International : Why Commitment Is Important In Multilevel Marketing

By President of Sales & Marketing Tom Pinnock

I was asked the other day what is the one thing that all successful Reliv Distributors have in common. To me, the answer was simple: commitment.

During my 29 years with our amazing company, I have seen people come and go, but the ones who dug in their heels, built relationships and made a commitment, have all prospered, grown, and helped countless others to do the same. Leaders make a commitment and stick to it. They know where they're going and they know how to get there. People follow people who are in love with what they do, and who aren't jumping from one thing to the next.

The fact is that in my three decades of being in the direct selling industry, I have never seen one person leave Reliv and become successful in another company. On the other hand, I have seen people jump from one company to the next, and then to the next, and before you know it, they have lost all credibility, and their chances of becoming an MLM superstar have vanished along with their downline.

The truth is that there are only a handful of MLM companies that have been around as long as Reliv, and even fewer that have our kind of integrity. I see the 'bottle rocket' companies come and go all the time. But at Reliv we are built for the long run, science is our foundation, and raising up people is our business.

In other words, we build friendships that last forever, and we do life together. Yes, we help people to better health, and yes we raise up entrepreneurs, but just as importantly we are a community of friends dedicated to supporting and inspiring each other. I could never quit taking my Reliv products or building my Reliv business, and I certainly would never quit on my friends.

So get committed, roll up your sleeves, get after it, and never, never, never quit. If you do that, I'll see you atop the towering stages as thousands shout out your name.