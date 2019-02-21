Reliv International : Why Reliv?

By Key Director Nabila Mahbub

When I first heard about the three areas of Reliv-help people get healthy with optimal nutrition, teach others how to earn an income and feed thousands of hungry children around the world-I knew that this was a company that I wanted to work with. All my passions are put together in one place!

As a nurse, I understand the role nutrition plays in our bodies and the importance of having it balanced for a healthy and preventative lifestyle. As part of my healthy lifestyle before Reliv, I worked out, drank smoothies, took many multivitamins, protein shakes, etc. When I learned that some Reliv products are Halal, gluten-free, and clinically-proven plant-based formulas, it got me so excited! Halal supplements are very important to me and not always easy to find.

I started noticing amazing changes and an overall feeling of wellbeing after I started taking Reliv products, and it was a significant difference from all the other supplements I had taken before. I started noticing improvements in the quality of my performance at the gym and found that I had more stamina and recovered faster. Those who have been working out with me for years also noticed the changes and they too wanted to learn what I was doing differently! These amazing results helped me share Reliv with loved ones and reach out to others to help them improve their health.

If we can raise awareness about the importance of eating right, increasing physical activity, and implementing supplements with optimal nutrition like Reliv, we can help people enhance their quality of life. I believe Reliv should be in every household, and I love sharing Reliv with everyone in my life!