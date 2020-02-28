Relmada Therapeutics : Additional definitive proxy soliciting materials and Rule 14(a)(12) material

UNITED STATES

Supplement to Proxy Statement

RELMADA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

880 Third Avenue, 12th Floor, , New York, NY 10022

This supplements the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed by Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Company') with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 31, 2020 (the 'Proxy Statement').

The sole purpose is to supplement the Company's Proposal 3 in the Proxy Statement. Proposal 3 of the Proxy Statement is supplemented as follows:

'We have 6 employees (including officers), 4 non-employee directors (out of five total directors), and approximately 5 consultants, who are eligible to receive awards under the 2014 Plan. Eligible persons will receive awards under the 2014 Plan on the basis of furthering the purposes of the 2014 Plan, which are to encourage selected employees, directors and consultants of the Company and its affiliates to acquire a proprietary interest in the growth and performance of the Company, to generate an increased incentive to contribute to the Company's future success and prosperity, thus enhancing the value of the Company for the benefit of its stockholders, and to enhance the ability of the Company and its affiliates to attract and retain exceptionally qualified individuals upon whom, in large measure, the sustained progress, growth and profitability of the Company depend.'

'If this proposal is approved by our shareholders, based solely on the closing price of our common stock as reported by NASDAQ on February 27, 2020 and the maximum number of shares that would have been available for future awards as of such date under the 2014 Plan as amended as described herein, the maximum aggregate market value of the common stock underlying the remaining awards that could potentially be issued under the 2014 Plan is approximately $75.7 million.'

'Federal Income Tax Information

The following is a brief summary of the U.S. federal income tax consequences of the 2014 Plan generally applicable to the Company and to participants in the 2014 Plan who are subject to U.S. federal taxes. The summary is based on the Code, applicable Treasury Regulations and administrative and judicial interpretations thereof, each as in effect on the date of this proxy statement, and is, therefore, subject to future changes in the law, possibly with retroactive effect. The summary is general in nature and does not purport to be legal or tax advice. Furthermore, the summary does not address issues relating to any U.S. gift or estate tax consequences or the consequences of any state, local or foreign tax laws.

Nonqualified Stock Options. A participant generally will not recognize taxable income upon the grant or vesting of a nonqualified stock option with an exercise price at least equal to the fair market value of our common stock on the date of grant and no additional deferral feature. Upon the exercise of a nonqualified stock option, a participant generally will recognize compensation taxable as ordinary income in an amount equal to the difference between the fair market value of the shares underlying the stock option on the date of exercise and the exercise price of the stock option. When a participant sells the shares, the participant will have short-term or long-term capital gain or loss, as the case may be, equal to the difference between the amount the participant received from the sale and the tax basis of the shares sold. The tax basis of the shares generally will be equal to the greater of the fair market value of the shares on the exercise date or the exercise price of the stock option.

Incentive Stock Options. A participant generally will not recognize taxable income upon the grant of an incentive stock option. If a participant exercises an incentive stock option during employment or within three months after employment ends (12 months in the case of permanent and total disability), the participant will not recognize taxable income at the time of exercise for regular U.S. federal income tax purposes (although the participant generally will have taxable income for alternative minimum tax purposes at that time as if the stock option were a nonqualified stock option). If a participant sells or otherwise disposes of the shares acquired upon exercise of an incentive stock option after the later of (1) one year from the date the participant exercised the option and (2) two years from the grant date of the stock option, the participant generally will recognize long-term capital gain or loss equal to the difference between the amount the participant received in the disposition and the exercise price of the stock option. If a participant sells or otherwise disposes of shares acquired upon exercise of an incentive stock option before these holding period requirements are satisfied, the disposition will constitute a 'disqualifying disposition,' and the participant generally will recognize taxable ordinary income in the year of disposition equal to the excess of the fair market value of the shares on the date of exercise over the exercise price of the stock option (or, if less, the excess of the amount realized on the disposition of the shares over the exercise price of the stock option). The balance of the participant's gain on a disqualifying disposition, if any, will be taxed as short-term or long-term capital gain, as the case may be.

With respect to both nonqualified stock options and incentive stock options, special rules apply if a participant uses shares of common stock already held by the participant to pay the exercise price or if the shares received upon exercise of the stock option are subject to a substantial risk of forfeiture by the participant.

Stock Appreciation Rights. A participant generally will not recognize taxable income upon the grant or vesting of a SAR with a grant price at least equal to the fair market value of our common stock on the date of grant and no additional deferral feature. Upon the exercise of a SAR, a participant generally will recognize compensation taxable as ordinary income in an amount equal to the difference between the fair market value of the shares underlying the SAR on the date of exercise and the grant price of the SAR.

Restricted Stock Awards, Restricted Stock Units, and Performance Awards. A participant generally will not have taxable income upon the grant of restricted stock, RSUs or performance awards. Instead, the participant will recognize ordinary income at the time of vesting or payout equal to the fair market value (on the vesting or payout date) of the shares or cash received minus any amount paid. For restricted stock only, a participant may instead elect to be taxed at the time of grant.

Other Stock or Cash-Based Awards. The U.S. federal income tax consequences of other stock- or cash- based awards will depend upon the specific terms and conditions of each award.

Tax Consequences to the Company. In the foregoing cases, we generally will be entitled to a deduction at the same time, and in the same amount, as a participant recognizes ordinary income, subject to certain limitations imposed under the Code.

Code Section 409A. We intend that awards granted under the 2014 Plan will comply with, or otherwise be exempt from, Code Section 409A, but make no representation or warranty to that effect.

Tax Withholding. We are authorized to deduct or withhold from any award granted or payment due under the 2014 Plan, or require a participant to remit to us, the amount of any withholding taxes due in respect of the award or payment and to take such other action as may be necessary to satisfy all obligations for the payment of applicable withholding taxes. We are not required to issue any shares of common stock or otherwise settle an award under the 2014 Plan until all tax withholding obligations are satisfied.'

This material is being released to stockholders on or about February 28, 2020, and should be read together with the Proxy Statement.

