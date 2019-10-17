Log in
Relmada to Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell on Friday, October 18

10/17/2019 | 08:32am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, announced today that the Relmada team will ring the NASDAQ stock market opening bell tomorrow, Friday, October 18, 2019, at 9:30 AM ET, to commemorate the Company's recent uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market.

"Opening NASDAQ is a tremendous honor and a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our recent uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market," said Sergio Traversa, CEO of Relmada. "This exciting event comes on the heels of our positive top-line results from the Phase 2 study of REL-1017 in individuals with treatment resistant depression, which we announced earlier this week. We look forward to continuing the development of this important program and focus on bringing a new effective treatment to the millions of patients suffering from depression."

For a livestream of the ceremonies, please visit NASDAQ's MarketSite Webcam: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotechnology company developing novel medicines that potentially address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Relmada's lead program, dextromethadone (REL-1017), is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist. NMDA receptor antagonists may have potential in the treatment of a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders associated with a variety of cognitive, neurological and behavioral symptoms. For more information, please visit Relmada's website at www.relmada.com.

© PRNewswire 2019
