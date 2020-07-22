ReloQuest Inc. : Expands Account Management Team with Relocation Industry Expert Paula Holloway

SUNRISE, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc., the leading global business solution for furnished accommodations and hotels, has expanded its Account Management Team. Relocation Industry expert, Paula Holloway, has joined ReloQuest as Global Account Manager. Paula's contribution will impact client success and continue to strengthen ReloQuest's award-winning account management program.

Paula brings over twenty years of corporate housing and relocation management experience. Proven to be a capable professional with in-depth industry knowledge, Paula will support both ReloQuest's accelerated growth and the client's unique needs.

Self-motivated and solutions-driven, Paula's experience includes account management for multinational companies. A high-level achiever with a career history that includes managing large corporate housing portfolios, ReloQuest has every confidence Paula will deliver results to propel growth within our client's respective organizations.

Paula's goal-oriented focus and industry expertise include the development of global business strategies for client success, business analysis for growth objectives, client implementation and integration, training, the introduction of new technology solutions, and documentation.

As a committed member of the Mobility industry, Paula is a board member for both Charlotte Metro Area Relocation Council and the Southeastern Regional Relocation Council.

Paula stated, "This industry requires a diversity of skills from compassion to tactical problem-solving. Especially in today's time, where we all must adapt to meet the evolving world. I am looking forward to helping our clients achieve their global growth goals and also improve their employees/guest experience."

Jeff Mahoney, ReloQuest COO, stated, "Paula brings a combination of Corporate Housing and Relocation Management experience which will serve as a benefit to ReloQuest clients. Her vast industry knowledge enables Paula to assist clients in achieving their goals and will support their individual program needs. She is a true team player focusing on client relationships."

Dedicated to our client's success, Paula's expertise in managing implementation and support services will undoubtedly advance client goals to mobilize today's workforce.

Paula attended Indiana Wesleyan college, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

About ReloQuest:

ReloQuest is a global business solution providing furnished accommodations and hotels for the travel and relocation management industry. As the largest marketplace of corporate housing and hotels in over 162 Countries, ReloQuest compares global accommodations based on individual needs and allows business travelers to select the best options. The technology is a single-source solution. It's comprehensive yet simple to use. The platform delivers instant options at the most competitive rates with 100% transparency, real-time data metrics, substantial cost reduction, direct communication with live 24/7/365 support, and 80 % increased efficiency.

Contact: Jeana Giordano

Jgiordano@reloquest.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reloquest-inc-expands-account-management-team-with-relocation-industry-expert-paula-holloway-301097507.html

SOURCE ReloQuest Inc.