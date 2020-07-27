Log in
Relocation Services Market Procurement Report: Category Growth and Supplier Selection Criteria Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

07/27/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

The global relocation services market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 3 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 3.76%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005630/en/

Have a question for our procurement intelligence experts? Get in touch with us

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and the latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our relocation services market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. This spend growth is mainly attributed to the increase in M&A activities among businesses. There is increased demand for relocation services from MNCs as their employees are more likely to be transferred across the world. Also, the rise in M&A and geographical expansion activities among businesses across Europe, APAC, and North America has increased the global category demand.

Report scope snapshot: Relocation services market

Market insights

  • Regional spend dynamics
  • Regional influence on global spend

    Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category ecosystem

Category definition

  • Category hierarchy
  • Category scope
  • Category map

    To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

We have helped 100+ Fortune 500 companies: View our success stories

About us

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred market intelligence partner for leading Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across industries. Our strength lies in delivering actionable insights that help sourcing and procurement professionals get the right information in the right format, without any unnecessary frills.

Our procurement market intelligence coverage extends across critical processes of sourcing strategy planning process and helps clients achieve more than mere monetary savings. Our procurement insights are well-defined to meet the information needs of the procurement organizations and are aimed at helping category managers extract hidden values out of sourcing teams, suppliers, contracts, and processes.


© Business Wire 2020
