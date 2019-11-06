Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Remain more likely than no-deal Brexit: Aviva's Fitzgerald

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 12:07pm EST
Peter Fitzgerald, CIO, multi-asset & macro at Aviva poses in London

There is more than a one-in-five chance that Britain remains in the European Union and there's a greater likelihood of that outcome than a no-deal Brexit, said Peter Fitzgerald, head of multi-asset management at Aviva Investors.

Fitzgerald, who helps manage 346 billion pounds ($445 billion) as chief investment officer for multi-asset and macro, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit that the risk of a disorderly no-deal Brexit was fading so the Dec. 12 election may not significantly alter sterling's trajectory.

The currency rallied after Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a divorce deal with Brussels last month and hasn't fallen much even after it failed to get through parliament and the election was called.

"The possibility of a no-deal exit from the EU, while not zero, is much lower than people assumed it was going to be when (Johnson) took over as prime minister," said Fitzgerald, who has become more upbeat about sterling's prospects.

"I'd say the probability of the UK remaining (in the EU) is more than the UK leaving without a deal."

Asked if the chances of a so-called Remain scenario were more than 20%, he said Yes.

"We have over the last five years, on balance, been short sterling. We have now moved from short sterling to long sterling," Fitzgerald said.

Currently around $1.29, sterling was above $1.50 before the 2016 Brexit referendum. Fitzgerald reckons a move "closer to" $1.40 is possible.

He predicted world stocks would add to this year's gains so far of 18-20% as gloom lifts on trade and growth and he said he has modestly increased equity allocations.

But an equity "melt-up" is a risk, he said, referring to a rally driven not by fundamentals but by an influx of investors who fear missing out on returns.

While investors typically buy "put", or sell, options to guard against market losses, Fitzgerald said "call", or buy, options currently made more sense.

"You need to start looking at it the other way around and say: 'Do I need to spend some money to buy call options to protect myself from a rally on the other side'."

"Given where some of the skew is in options markets, the volatility on puts relative to volatility on calls is quite high. Instead of buying puts, you can sell some puts, then you can use that money to buy leveraged upside."

Fitzgerald also favors:

*Long dollar vs basket of Asian currencies

*Long euro stocks versus Swiss equities

*Long basket of global industrials shares

*Staying cautious on emerging markets

*Says Trump re-election a net positive for markets

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by David Clarke)

By Sujata Rao
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLARKE INC. 0.00% 12.7 Delayed Quote.1.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16pEXCLUSIVE : U.S.-China trade deal signing could be delayed until December - U.S. source
RE
12:09pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : Empowering farmers through innovation is key for sustainable development
PU
12:09pGerman Government's Economic Advisers See Muted Growth in 2020
DJ
12:07pREMAIN MORE LIKELY THAN NO-DEAL BREXIT : Aviva's Fitzgerald
RE
12:07pFears over China's smaller banks trigger second bank run in less than two weeks
RE
12:04pOil prices fall on large U.S. crude build, euro zone data
RE
12:01pFormer UAW official, GM board member charged in UAW investigation
RE
12:01pBARCLAYS : Second U.S. law firm plots rival London forex class action
RE
12:00pPRIME MINISTER´S OFFICE OF FAROE ISLANDS : Brexit enables new opportunities for cooperation between our the Faroe Islands and the United Kingdom
PU
12:00pBoeing CEO will forgo 'tens of millions of dollars' in compensation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : widens KPMG audit in effort to end accounting questions
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air gets lifeline to prove it can make money
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : profit shrinks as regulators lambast vaping trend
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : 3Q Net Sales Rose 2.9%
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : reports results for the third quarter ended 27 September 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group