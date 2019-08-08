Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Remark Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and digital media properties, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Management Commentary

"During the second quarter, we continued to broaden our base of contracts and are currently installing our AI solutions in the real estate, pharmacy, and transportation sectors, while working with additional partners to expand upon our retail deployments," said Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Our focus on our customer's return on investment is resonating with them, leading to additional organic revenue opportunities, expanding upon their existing large footprints," Mr. Tao added.  "At the same time we're continuing to align our cost structure, as we pursue business in a disciplined manner and lay the path to profitable growth."

Recent Highlights

  • Completed the sale of Vegas.com and used proceeds to significantly reduce debt.
  • Entered into a "smart-building" partnership agreement with Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd, one of China's top software companies, to utilize KanKan's facial-recognition technology to provide entry/exit management at access points in the portfolio buildings of the software company. The partnership has already resulted in deployment at more than 1,000 access points, with plans to continue deployment to more than 10,000 building units by the end of 2019.
  • The company's installation of 5,000 units of its pharmacy-patient terminal system in 2018 led to an additional contract to install 15,000 terminals in pharmacies in additional Chinese cities in 2019.
  • Completed the installation of KanKan's taxi-safety-monitoring system in more than 2,000 taxis in the Chinese city of Xi'an. Remark is pursuing additional business opportunities for the taxi-safety-monitoring system in Guiyang and Chongqing, cities representing a total addressable market of approximately 25,000 vehicles and a revenue opportunity of more than $10 million.
  • Sharecare received a strategic investment led by Quest Diagnostics, further highlighting the value Sharecare is creating. Remark owns approximately five percent of Sharecare's issued stock and continues to explore avenues to optimize the monetization of this asset to best create long-term value for its shareholders. To date, Sharecare has raised in excess of $400 million.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

  • On May 15, 2019, the company completed the sale of Vegas.com for an aggregate purchase price of $30.0 million and used the proceeds to significantly reduce its obligations to its lenders. A gain of $6.5 million was recorded in discontinued operations on the sale of the Vegas.com business that formerly comprised Remark's Travel and Entertainment segment. The results of the formerly-reported Travel and Entertainment segment are now reported as discontinued operations.
  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.9 million, down from $3.9 million during the comparable period of last year. Regulatory changes in China's financial services market caused the company to discontinue its FinTech business in 2018, but the absence of FinTech revenue was partially offset by an increase in revenue from AI projects. Additionally, AI revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was more than double the $1.2 million reported during the second quarter of 2018, and significantly higher than the $0.4 million reported in the first quarter of 2019, representing the completion and passing of several proof-of-concept tests on projects and the beginning of deployment and implementation phases.
  • Total cost and expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $5.8 million, a decrease from the $10.6 million reported in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease is primarily attributable to decreases in cost of sales as a result of the discontinuance of FinTech services, in consulting fees due to declining use of external consultants, in payroll and related costs as a result of headcount reductions, and in bad debt expense.
  • Operating loss declined to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 commensurate with the cost and expense declines.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was ($2.7) million from continuing operations, as compared to ($5.3) million.
  • Net loss totaled $2.8 million or ($0.06) per diluted share in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in the comparable period of the prior year. The income in the prior year was driven by a $10.1 million gain in the change of the fair value of the warranty liability.
  • At June 30, 2019, the cash and cash equivalents balance was $2.1 million, compared to a cash position of $1.4 million at December 31, 2018. Cash increased primarily due to timing of payments related to elements of working capital and the issuance of common stock.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Tao will hold a conference call today August 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these financial results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

Toll-Free Number: 866-548-4713
International Number: 323-794-2093
Conference ID: 7402737

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the Company's website here.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 pm Eastern time on the same day through August 13, 2019.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 844-512-2921
International Replay Number: 412-317-6671
Replay ID: 7402737

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.)

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.remarkholdings.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulation. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
E. Brian Harvey
Remark Holdings, Inc.
ebharvey@remarkholdings.com 
702-701-9514

Media Relations Contact:
Brad Edwards
The Plunkett Group, Inc.
Brad@ThePlunkettGroup.com 
212-739-6740

 

 

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



June 30, 2019


December 31, 2018


(Unaudited)



Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,071



$

1,410


Trade accounts receivable, net

4,700



5,762


Prepaid expense and other current assets

7,213



7,907


Notes receivable, current



100


Assets of disposal group, current



28,966


Total current assets

13,984



44,145


Property and equipment, net

1,795



2,075


Operating lease assets

5,582




Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

1,944



2,005


Intangibles, net

838



1,010


Other long-term assets

1,308



450


Assets of disposal group, long-term



44,123


Total assets

$

25,451



$

93,808


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Accounts payable

$

7,696



$

5,675


Accrued expense and other current liabilities

13,625



16,812


Contract liability

222



132


Note payable

3,000



3,000


Loans payable, current, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance cost

11,248



35,314


Liabilities of disposal group, current



41,648


Total current liabilities

35,791



102,581


Operating lease liabilities, long-term

5,838




Warrant liability

721



1,383


Other liabilities



2,934


Liabilities of disposal group, long-term



34


Total liabilities

42,350



106,932






Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)








Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued




Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 46,130,159 and
39,053,312 shares issued and outstanding; each at June 30, 2019 and December 31,
2018, respectively

46



39


Additional paid-in-capital

315,829



308,018


Accumulated other comprehensive income

65



32


Accumulated deficit

(332,839)



(321,213)


Total stockholders' deficit

(16,899)



(13,124)


Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

25,451



$

93,808


 

REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Revenue

$

2,865



$

3,887



$

4,074



$

5,713


Cost and expense








Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)

1,541



3,280



3,134



4,547


Sales and marketing

687



1,074



1,546



2,057


Technology and development

854



1,288



2,158



2,091


General and administrative

2,454



4,385



5,431



21,650


Depreciation and amortization

260



546



585



1,137


Other operating expense



24



6



46


Total cost and expense

5,796



10,597



12,860



31,528


Operating loss

(2,931)



(6,710)



(8,786)



(25,815)


Other income (expense)








Interest expense

(553)



(330)



(940)



(672)


Other income, net

92



43



47



44


Change in fair value of warrant liability

2,078



10,055



662



18,665


Other gain (loss)

27



554



1



523


Total other income (expense), net

1,644



10,322



(230)



18,560


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,287)



3,612



(9,016)



(7,255)


Benefit from income taxes



1,026





995


Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(1,287)



$

4,638



$

(9,016)



$

(6,260)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note 16)

(1,487)



(1,259)



(2,610)



(4,414)


Net income (loss)

$

(2,774)



$

3,379



$

(11,626)



$

(10,674)


Other comprehensive income (loss)








Foreign currency translation adjustments

127



(183)



33



15


Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(2,647)



$

3,196



$

(11,593)



$

(10,659)










Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

43,335



32,933



39,994



32,666










Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted








Continuing operations

$

(0.03)



$

0.14



$

(0.23)



$

(0.19)


Discontinued operations

(0.03)



(0.04)



(0.07)



(0.14)


Consolidated

$

(0.06)



$

0.10



$

(0.30)



$

(0.33)










 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remark-holdings-reports-second-quarter-2019-results-300899186.html

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pUNITI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pTESLA : hit by lawsuit claiming thousands of owners lost battery capacity after software update
RE
05:57pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Zuora, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K To Contact the Firm – ZUO
GL
05:56pBIOLASE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pTOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. : Announces Q2 2019 Results
AQ
05:56pDHT : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
05:56pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Abiomed, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
05:54pFASTLY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pGOSSAMER BIO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pNFI : CTDOT revitalizes Connecticut public transit with 50 buses from New Flyer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group