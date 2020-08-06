Remarks by President Trump Before Air Force One Departure

Joint Base Andrews

Prince George's County, Maryland

12:21 P.M. EDT

THE PRESIDENT: So we're going to Ohio. We're going to have a very good couple of meetings, and we're going to be there for about six hours. Then we're coming back, and we'll be landing in New Jersey for some meetings. And we have a pretty busy schedule, to put it mildly.

Any questions, folks?

Q Mr. President, are you going to Ohio in part because you're concerned you're losing ground there?

THE PRESIDENT: What?

Q You're concerned you're losing ground in Ohio?

THE PRESIDENT: No, I think we're doing great in Ohio. It's a great state. They had the best year they've ever had last year, prior to the virus coming in, and now it's coming back very strong.

No, Ohio is a great state for me. Any other questions?

Q When do you expect to sign the executive orders?

THE PRESIDENT: Probably tomorrow afternoon. They're being drawn now. We'll see what happens. It's possible we'll make a deal, but it's also possible we won't. But I would say probably tomorrow afternoon or maybe the following morning.

Q Mr. President, have you decided where you'd like to give your convention acceptance speech?

THE PRESIDENT: I have three or four choices. One is the White House. But we have three or four choices. We'll be announcing it over the next week or so.

Q What are you considering?

THE PRESIDENT: We have some very good choices. Okay? Thank you. Thank you, everybody.