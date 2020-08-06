Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Remarks by President Trump Before Air Force One Departure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:39pm EDT
Joint Base Andrews
Prince George's County, Maryland
12:21 P.M. EDT

THE PRESIDENT: So we're going to Ohio. We're going to have a very good couple of meetings, and we're going to be there for about six hours. Then we're coming back, and we'll be landing in New Jersey for some meetings. And we have a pretty busy schedule, to put it mildly.

Any questions, folks?

Q Mr. President, are you going to Ohio in part because you're concerned you're losing ground there?

THE PRESIDENT: What?

Q You're concerned you're losing ground in Ohio?

THE PRESIDENT: No, I think we're doing great in Ohio. It's a great state. They had the best year they've ever had last year, prior to the virus coming in, and now it's coming back very strong.

No, Ohio is a great state for me. Any other questions?

Q When do you expect to sign the executive orders?

THE PRESIDENT: Probably tomorrow afternoon. They're being drawn now. We'll see what happens. It's possible we'll make a deal, but it's also possible we won't. But I would say probably tomorrow afternoon or maybe the following morning.

Q Mr. President, have you decided where you'd like to give your convention acceptance speech?

THE PRESIDENT: I have three or four choices. One is the White House. But we have three or four choices. We'll be announcing it over the next week or so.

Q What are you considering?

THE PRESIDENT: We have some very good choices. Okay? Thank you. Thank you, everybody.

END 12:23 P.M. EDT

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 18:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:59pMALVERN BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:59pCROWN MINING : Completes $350,000 private placement (pdf)
PU
02:57pMICROSOFT : U.S. Senate votes to ban TikTok app on government devices
RE
02:57pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:57p INNOPHOS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF WHITEPAPER : “Proven Mineral Chelation” and Launch of Three Additional Chelamax® Minerals
BU
02:56pAIRBUS : shareholders in U.S. file fraud lawsuit over disclosures, corruption probes
RE
02:55pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:55pPRIMELENDING : Named a FORTUNE Best Workplace for Millennials™
BU
02:54pE-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED : Announces June 30, 2020 Financial Results
AQ
02:54pSEMA SURVEY : Industry Outlook and Sales Projections Continues to Improve
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
4AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
5DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : 2020 AGM Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group