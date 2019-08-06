Remediant Named 2019 Black Unicorn Awards Winner

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK HAT USA - Remediant , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, today announced at Black Hat USA 2019 that it has been named a Winner in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 . Granted by Cyber Defense Magazine through a highly competitive process, this award showcases top companies with incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.



“With a whole new approach to Privileged Access Management (PAM), Remediant is rewriting the future of identity management," said Gary Miliefsky, Executive Producer of Cyber Defense Magazine . “It's no surprise to see the company’s rapid growth and market leadership at this early stage. We’re excited to see where this company goes from here.”

Remediant is now one of 10 Winners, having competed against many of the industry’s leading cybersecurity products and service providers. The term “Black Unicorn” applies to a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value, as determined by private or public investment.

“We’re excited to accept this prestigious award, as it recognizes Remediant’s capability to help enterprises get Privileged Access under control,” said Paul Lanzi, Remediant Co-Founder and COO. “Every enterprise needs and deserves a great solution to their Privileged Access Management problems: legacy password vault solutions haven’t, and can’t, meet that need.”

“We judges felt that Remediant deserved to be named a Black Unicorn Awards winner for 2019 because they have the team, technology, drive and hyper-growth curve to potentially become a cybersecurity unicorn,” said Judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group , David DeWalt of NightDragon and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Magazine .

Remediant has consistently demonstrated rapid growth and revenue increases since the company’s inception in 2015. Remediant’s SecureONE software has been adopted by Fortune 1000 enterprises across a number of industries, including media, defense, biotech and financial institutions. Gartner also recently recognized Remediant as a 2019 Cool Vendor in Identity and Access Management .

Remediant is exhibiting its SecureONE PAM solution at Black Hat USA 2019. Visit Remediant at booth #2423 to learn more about how SecureONE can protect your organization from abuse of privileged accounts.

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant leads with innovation, delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that enable real-time monitoring, Zero Trust protection of privileged accounts and Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) across IT/Security/Cloud ecosystems. We protect organizations from stolen credentials being used against them, which is the #1 attack vector across all breaches. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 7th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019, please visit http://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists/ .

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

