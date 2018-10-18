Remedy : Launches AI-Powered Healthcare Screening Service to Find Millions of Patients With Undiagnosed Chronic Disease

Remedy’s Sentinel screening service is designed to help value based health systems better care for their patient population.

Today, Remedy launched Remedy Sentinel, a new AI-powered service to identify patients with undiagnosed chronic illnesses. With Sentinel, Remedy is demonstrating the first artificial intelligence healthcare technology with the ability to assess and interview patients like a physician, drawing from both direct training from physicians, as well as machine learning from medical and epidemiological datasets.

In today’s environment, many diseases present no symptoms in their early stages, wreaking havoc while people carry on unaware. Remedy estimates that about 30 million Americans have a chronic illness they don’t yet know about and roughly 20% of Americans with a chronic illness are unaware they are sick. Sentinel achieves greater than 90% concordance with physician opinion on cases of diabetes, chronic kidney disease, depression, COPD, and congestive heart failure. Based solely on medical history and social determinants of health alone, Sentinel can detect undiagnosed diabetes and chronic kidney disease with over 95% accuracy.

“Remedy’s mission is to ensure all medical decisions are made with the full support of modern medical research and clinical data -- maximizing patient health outcomes per dollar spent,” says Will Jack, Co-founder and CEO of Remedy. ”Sentinel is solving one of the biggest public health crises in America today, and making our first steps toward that end.”

After Sentinel reviews patients’ existing medical data, patients speak over the phone with a care coordinator using Remedy for a quick yet comprehensive interview, where Sentinel guides the care coordinator to ask a series of questions about the patient’s symptoms, medical history, and social determinants of health. In a matter of minutes, Sentinel provides a holistic overview of the patient’s risks across various diseases. From there, the care coordinator presents the patient with clear steps to get the appropriate care they need to treat any newly diagnosed illnesses.

“Finding the high-cost chronic patient before they become one is the Holy Grail of population health predictive analytics." - Bo Bobbitt, President of Value Health Partners.

Remedy's core business is built through partnerships with health plans and provider groups holding value based contracts. Remedy is currently looking to deploy Sentinel in value based health systems, including Medicare Advantage Plans, ACOs, and integrated delivery networks, where it estimates it can drive an average uplift of over $200 per member per year.

To ensure all have access to Sentinel’s disease screening capabilities, Remedy is accepting applications from patients for pro-bono chronic disease screenings. For more information, check out https://www.remedymedical.com/earlyaccess

About Remedy

Founded in 2016 by Will Jack, Nikhil Buduma, Mike Ng, and Jessica Ma, Remedy is a medical AI company focused on ensuring all medical decisions are made with the full support of modern medical research and clinical data -- maximizing patient health outcomes per dollar spent.

https://www.remedymedical.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005230/en/