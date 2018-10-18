Remedy : Launches AI-Powered Healthcare Screening Service to Find Millions of Patients With Undiagnosed Chronic Disease

Today, Remedy
launched Remedy Sentinel, a new AI-powered service to identify patients
with undiagnosed chronic illnesses. With Sentinel, Remedy is
demonstrating the first artificial intelligence healthcare technology
with the ability to assess and interview patients like a physician,
drawing from both direct training from physicians, as well as machine
learning from medical and epidemiological datasets.
In today’s environment, many diseases present no symptoms in their early
stages, wreaking havoc while people carry on unaware. Remedy estimates
that about 30 million Americans have a chronic illness they don’t yet
know about and roughly 20% of Americans with a chronic illness are
unaware they are sick. Sentinel achieves greater than 90% concordance
with physician opinion on cases of diabetes, chronic kidney disease,
depression, COPD, and congestive heart failure. Based solely on medical
history and social determinants of health alone, Sentinel can detect
undiagnosed diabetes and chronic kidney disease with over 95% accuracy.
“Remedy’s mission is to ensure all medical decisions are made with the
full support of modern medical research and clinical data -- maximizing
patient health outcomes per dollar spent,” says Will Jack, Co-founder
and CEO of Remedy. ”Sentinel is solving one of the biggest public health
crises in America today, and making our first steps toward that end.”
After Sentinel reviews patients’ existing medical data, patients speak
over the phone with a care coordinator using Remedy for a quick yet
comprehensive interview, where Sentinel guides the care coordinator to
ask a series of questions about the patient’s symptoms, medical history,
and social determinants of health. In a matter of minutes, Sentinel
provides a holistic overview of the patient’s risks across various
diseases. From there, the care coordinator presents the patient with
clear steps to get the appropriate care they need to treat any newly
diagnosed illnesses.
“Finding the high-cost chronic patient before they become one is the
Holy Grail of population health predictive analytics." - Bo Bobbitt,
President of Value Health Partners.
Remedy's core business is built through partnerships with health plans
and provider groups holding value based contracts. Remedy is currently
looking to deploy Sentinel in value based health systems, including
Medicare Advantage Plans, ACOs, and integrated delivery networks, where
it estimates it can drive an average uplift of over $200 per member per
year.
To ensure all have access to Sentinel’s disease screening capabilities,
Remedy is accepting applications from patients for pro-bono chronic
disease screenings. For more information, check out https://www.remedymedical.com/earlyaccess
About Remedy
Founded in 2016 by Will Jack, Nikhil Buduma, Mike Ng, and Jessica Ma,
Remedy is a medical AI company focused on ensuring all medical decisions
are made with the full support of modern medical research and clinical
data -- maximizing patient health outcomes per dollar spent.
https://www.remedymedical.com/
