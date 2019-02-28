Remembering Judicate West Neutral and Accomplished Mediator Andrew S. Albert

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that family, colleagues, clients, and friends across California say goodbye to Andrew S. Albert, a star mediator at Judicate West, who passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 68.

Andy was an accomplished and well-recognized former attorney turned statewide mediator based in San Diego. A Distinguished Fellow in the International Academy of Mediators and a Past President of the San Diego Bar Association, he loved to help people and worked tirelessly with his clients to guide the parties towards resolution. Frequently recognized for excellence in his practice, Andy was selected to the list of Super Lawyers for ten years and was voted Rising Star and Top Neutral several times by the Daily Journal.

Said President and Co-Founder of Judicate West, Alan Brutman, “Andy was a wonderful person, a brilliant mediator, a great friend, and a mentor to so many. His infectious smile, compassionate demeanor and engagingly witty personality was a gift to us all, and we are so thankful to have had him in our lives. He will be missed beyond measure.”

There will be a private memorial in San Diego on March 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family invites donations to Stand Up To Cancer in memory of Andrew Albert.

