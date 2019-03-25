Log in
Reminder - Dry Bulk and Container Sector Panel Discussions with Major Shipping Company Executives

03/25/2019 | 11:30am EDT

Capital Link’s 13th Annual International Shipping Forum
Monday, April 1, 2019 in NYC

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed and private dry bulk and container shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global energy, commodities and shipping markets. This panel discussion will take place at Capital Link’s 13th Annual International Shipping Forum which will be held at the Metropolitan Club in New York City on Monday, April 1, 2019.

The Forum is organized in partnership with Citi and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

DRY BULK SECTOR PANEL
Moderator:
Mr. Randy Giveans, Maritime Shipping Group Head, Equity Analyst – Jefferies

Panelists:

  • Mr. Gary Vogel, CEO and Director - Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
  • Mr. John Wobensmith, CEO - Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)
  • Mr. Polys Hadjioannou, CEO - Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)
  • Mr. Robert Bugbee, President - Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)
  • Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman & CEO - Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP)

CONTAINER SECTOR PANEL
Moderator:
Mr. Donald McLee, Shipping Analyst – Berenberg Capital Markets

Panelists:

  • Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, CFO – Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)
  • Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO – Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA); Chairman & CEO – Eurodry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)
  • Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman - Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)
  • Mr. Cao Deambrosio, Managing Partner – Seamax Capital Management LLC

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.

1x1 Meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies will be available upon request for qualified investors.

MORNING KEYNOTE SPEAKER
“The Efficiency & Cost Challenge – Capitalizing on Innovation” - Mr. Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO - DNV GL – Maritime

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKER
“INTERTANKO – The Industry & Its Challenges - A view from the Chairman” - Dr. Paolo d’Amico, Chairman – INTERTANKO; Executive Chairman & CEO – d’Amico International Shipping

2019 CAPITAL LINK SHIPPING LEADERSHIP AWARD
Honoring Mr. C. Sean Day, Chairman Emeritus of Teekay Corporation & Chairman of Compass Diversified Holdings

REGISTRATION
Registration is complimentary for qualified investors. To register please go to the link below:
http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2019newyork

TARGET AUDIENCE
The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

SPONSORS
ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: Citi
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ
GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL • EY • Tototheo Maritime
GLOBAL SPONSORS: American P&I Club • Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. • ICBC Leasing • Fearnley Securities • Jefferies • InvestHK • NORD L/B • Reed Smith • Watson Farley & Williams • YieldStreet
EVENT SPONSORS: Amsterdam Trade Bank • Berenberg Capital Markets • Clarksons Platou Securities • Cleaves • Clyde & Co • DVB • RMK • Seward & Kissel LLP • Stifel • VedderPrice • Wartsila
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Capital Product Partners L.P. • Concordia Maritime • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk Shipping • Epic Gas • EuroDry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Flott & Co. PC • Global Ship Lease • Genco Shipping & Trading Limited • Heidmar • International Seaways • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation • Ocean Yield • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury Tankers • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • Team Tankers International • TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd. • The Marshall Islands Registry
BAGS SPONSOR: Wrightlinks Logistics
MEDIA PARTNERS: Economia • Elnavi • The Maritime Executive • Nafsgreen.gr • Naytika Xponika • Ship2Shore • Shipping Finance • Shipping International Monthly Review • TradeWinds
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce • Norwegian-American Chamber of Commerce • New York Maritime Inc. • The Propeller Club • Society of Maritime Arbitrators • WISTA International • WISTA USA

FOR MORE INFORMATION & TO REGISTER
Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2019newyork
Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566

ORGANIZER CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes twelve investment conferences a year in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

Tel. (212) 661-7566
Email: forum@CapitalLink.com

LOGO.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
